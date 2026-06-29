Xilio Therapeutics Appoints Ben Harshbarger as Chief Legal Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced the appointment of Ben Harshbarger as chief legal officer.

“Ben is a proven leader, with deep legal and strategic experience across all stages of biotechnology companies,” said René Russo, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Xilio. “He joins our leadership team at an important time at Xilio, as we advance our pipeline of next-generation, multi-specific I-O therapies toward the clinic, including XTX501, a potential best-in-class bispecific PD-1 / masked IL-2, and multiple masked T-cell engagers.”

“Xilio has built an impressive pipeline leveraging its clinically-validated masking technology, and I am excited to work alongside the team to help drive its strategic and operational goals and advance its promising pipeline of masked multi-specific I-O therapies,” said Mr. Harshbarger.

Ben Harshbarger

Mr. Harshbarger brings over 20 years of executive leadership and legal expertise within the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as chief legal officer at Astria Therapeutics, Inc. until its acquisition by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. At Astria, Mr. Harshbarger served on the leadership team and helped lead strategic and operational initiatives, including the company’s transition from Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Astria, its growth from a pre-clinical organization to a late-stage clinical company and its acquisition. Prior to Astria, he served as interim chief executive officer and general counsel at Novelion Therapeutics Inc. and as general counsel at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which was a subsidiary of Novelion. Earlier in his career, he served in legal roles of increasing responsibility at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ViaCell, Inc., and Biogen, Inc. Mr. Harshbarger received his B.A. in political science from the University of Richmond and his J.D. from Boston College Law School.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing masked immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. Leveraging our clinically-validated masking technology and capabilities, Xilio is developing I-O therapies designed to selectively activate within the tumor microenvironment to achieve durable efficacy without the severe side effects associated with systemically active I-O agents. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. ).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations, including, without limitation, statements regarding plans, expectations, development timelines and anticipated milestones for Xilio’s programs; and Xilio’s strategy, goals, business plans and focus. The words “aim,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “seek,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of important risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks related to general market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties; risks and uncertainties related to ongoing and planned research and development activities, including initiating, conducting or completing preclinical studies and clinical trials and the timing and results of such preclinical studies or clinical trials; the delay of any current or planned preclinical studies or clinical trials or the development of Xilio’s current or future product candidates; Xilio’s ability to obtain and maintain sufficient preclinical and clinical supply of current or future product candidates; initial, preliminary, interim or retrospective preclinical or clinical data or results may not be replicated in or predictive of future preclinical or clinical data or results; Xilio’s ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates and gain approval of its product candidates on a timely basis, if at all; results from preclinical studies or clinical trials for Xilio’s product candidates may not support further development of such product candidates; actions of regulatory agencies may affect the initiation, timing and progress of current or future clinical trials; Xilio’s ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for current or future product candidates; Xilio’s need to obtain additional cash resources to advance its pipeline of masked I-O molecules; the impact of international trade policies on Xilio’s business, including U.S. and China trade policies; and Xilio’s ability to maintain its collaboration and license agreements with AbbVie and Gilead. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the sections entitled “Risk Factor Summary” and “Risk Factors” in Xilio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Xilio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any other filings that Xilio has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Xilio’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, Xilio explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this press release.

Investor Contact

Alex Lobo, Precision AQ

alex.lobo@precisionaq.com

Media Contact

Josie Butler, 1AB

josie@1abmedia.com