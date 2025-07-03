SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Xilio Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 2, 2025

July 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that, effective July 1, 2025, the company granted non-qualified stock options to purchase 10,700 shares of its common stock to two new employees under Xilio Therapeutics’ 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.

The stock options have an exercise price of $0.693 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock on July 1, 2025. Each stock option has a ten-year term and will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the stock option on the first anniversary following commencement of employment, and the remaining 75% of the shares underlying the stock option will vest in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued service with the company or any of its subsidiaries through each applicable vesting date.

The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Xilio Therapeutics’ 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as well as the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant and were made as an inducement material to the individual entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated, or masked, immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies with the goal of significantly improving outcomes for people living with cancer without the systemic side effects of current I-O treatments. The company is leveraging its proprietary platform to advance a pipeline of novel, tumor-activated I-O molecules that are designed to optimize the therapeutic index by localizing anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment. Learn more by visiting www.xiliotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).

Investor and Media Contact: 
Scott Young
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
investors@xiliotx.com


Massachusetts Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing line of people leaving, standing on top of hand pointing their way out
Layoffs
Leap Slashes 75% of Workforce, Explores Strategic Options
June 24, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boston harbor and cityscape skyline view, Massachusetts, USA
Job Trends
$30M in Tax Incentives Fuel Job Growth: 1,500+ New Roles Coming to Massachusetts
June 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Indiana, California Top 2 Hot Spots for Jobs in May
June 12, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Special edition
Deep Dive: Top Paid Pharma Execs—and Those Who Would Get the Most to Leave
June 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong