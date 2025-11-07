SUBSCRIBE
Xeris Biopharma Posts Record Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2025

November 7, 2025 | 
15 min read

Total product revenue increased 40% YoY to $74 million

Recorlev® revenue grew 109% YoY to $37 million

Updating full-year 2025 total revenue guidance to $285-$290 million; previously $280-$290 million

Hosts conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.



“We delivered another record-breaking quarter, driven by increased patient demand across all three products,” said John Shannon, Chief Executive Officer. “Total product revenue grew 40% year-over-year, highlighting the strength of our portfolio and the meaningful difference we’re making in the lives of patients and providers alike. Recorlev led the way, with revenue growing 109% to $37 million, further validating its significant growth potential."

Shannon continued, "Our year-to-date performance underscores the strength of our growth engine and the effectiveness of our strategic execution. With momentum continuing to build across the business, we are updating our 2025 total revenue guidance to $285-$290 million, which implies 42% growth at the midpoint compared to last year. As we progress through the final quarter, our focus remains on executing and investing in opportunities that will propel sustained growth into 2026 and beyond."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

$

%

Product revenue (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recorlev

$

36,975

 

$

17,726

 

$

19,249

 

108.6

 

Gvoke

 

25,151

 

 

22,942

 

 

2,209

 

9.6

 

Keveyis

 

11,937

 

 

12,193

 

 

(256

)

(2.1

)

Product revenue, net

 

74,063

 

 

52,861

 

 

21,202

 

40.1

 

Royalty, contract and other revenue

 

317

 

 

1,407

 

 

(1,090

)

(77.5

)

Total revenue

$

74,380

 

$

54,268

 

$

20,112

 

37.1

 

  • Recorlev® net revenue was $37.0 million – an increase of approximately 109% compared to the third quarter of 2024. This growth was due to increased patient demand.
  • Gvoke® net revenue was $25.2 million – an increase of approximately 10% compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was due to higher volume and favorable net pricing.
  • Keveyis® net revenue was $11.9 million – a decrease of approximately 2% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Cost of goods sold (COGS) decreased $2.6 million or 19% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This improvement was primarily due to a reduction of Gvoke inventory write-offs in 2025.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased $1.6 million or 27% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The increase in R&D expenses primarily reflects personnel-related expenses to support both XP-8121 and the ongoing development of the Company's technology platforms and partnerships.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $1.5 million or 3% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This increase mainly reflects incremental personnel related expenses.

Net income for the third quarter was $0.6 million, compared to a net loss of $15.7 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter was $17.4 million, an improvement of $20.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2024.

First Nine Months 2025 Highlights

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

Change

 

2025

 

2024

 

$

%

Product revenue (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recorlev

$

93,949

 

$

41,663

 

$

52,286

 

125.5

 

Gvoke

 

69,463

 

 

59,567

 

 

9,896

 

16.6

 

Keveyis

 

34,849

 

 

38,406

 

 

(3,557

)

(9.3

)

Other product revenue

 

1,312

 

 

 

 

1,312

 

 

Product revenue, net

 

199,573

 

 

139,636

 

 

59,937

 

42.9

 

Royalty, contract and other revenue

 

6,465

 

 

3,335

 

 

3,130

 

93.9

 

Total revenue

$

206,038

 

$

142,971

 

$

63,067

 

44.1

 

  • Recorlev® net revenue was $94.0 million - an increase of approximately 126% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. This growth was due to increased patient demand.
  • Gvoke® net revenue was $69.5 million - an increase of approximately 17% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was due to higher volume and favorable net pricing.
  • Keveyis® net revenue was $34.9 million - a decrease of approximately 9% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease was due to unfavorable net pricing, partially offset by higher volume.
  • Other product revenue increased by $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. This includes the sale of Gvoke VialDx units to American Regent.
  • Royalty, contract and other revenue was $6.5 million and primarily reflects the recognition of milestones for Gvoke VialDxTM.

Cost of goods sold (COGS) increased $4.3 million or 16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in product revenue.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased $3.8 million or 20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. The increase in R&D expenses primarily reflects personnel-related expenses to support both XP-8121 and ongoing development of the Company's technology platforms and partnerships.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $11.5 million or 9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year. The increase mainly reflects higher personnel related expense ($7.9 million), largely due to investments made in the Recorlev commercial organization starting in the third quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, was $10.5 million or ($0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $49.7 million or ($0.34) per share in the prior year period. This represents a 79% improvement versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $34.3 million, an improvement of $41.4 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Total Shares Outstanding were 165,924,289 at October 31, 2025.

Upcoming Events

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Senior management will participate in 1x1 meetings on November 17-19, 2025 in London, UK. Please contact the sponsor to arrange meetings with management.
  • Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference: Senior management will participate in 1x1 meetings and a fireside chat on December 2, 2025 in New York City, NY. Please contact the sponsor to arrange meetings with management.

1

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables at the end of this press release for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Xeris will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's financial and operational results. To pre-register for the conference call, please use the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo3lV0p4Y9XVAt3dNbajZlK6unmUrMO

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. The Company recommends registering a minimum of ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conference call, a replay will be available until Thursday, November 20, 2025, at US:1 929 458 6194, US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403, UK: 0204 525 0658, Canada: 1 226 828 7578, or all other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 606180.

To join the webcast, please visit “Events” on investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.xerispharma.com or use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/310744356.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and also certain historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, namely Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and was not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measure included herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed in conjunction with actual GAAP results, provides investors with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing and projected operating performance, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what the Company considers to be its core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure helps indicate underlying trends in the Company’s business and is important in comparing current results with prior period results and understanding expected operating performance. Also, management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to establish budgets and operational goals, and to manage the Company’s business and evaluate its performance. In addition, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is important in evaluating the administrative costs of operating the Company’s business.

Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense, plus interest and other income, less depreciation and amortization, interest expenses, share based compensation and debt refinancing fees.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future expectations, plans, opportunities, and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., including statements regarding financial guidance for full-year 2025 revenue, statements regarding its ability to continue to generate net income, Recorlev’s growth potential, the ability to continue to demonstrate rapid revenue growth, the effectiveness of the Company’s strategic execution, the Company’s ability to continue on its current growth trajectory and continue to drive patient demand, advancing its strategic initiatives, its ability to create value, the ability to continue to demonstrate sustained momentum across the portfolio and the market and therapeutic potential of its products and product candidates, the potential utility of its formulation platforms, the advancement of its pipeline, and other statements containing the words "achieve," "anticipate," "continue," “will,” “would,” “continue,” “expect,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris’ experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, geopolitical factors and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The various factors that could cause Xeris’ actual results (including revenue and sales in the near- and long-term), performance or achievements, industry results, market opportunity and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements (including its 2025 guidance), include, but are not limited to, its financial position and need for financing, including to fund its product development programs or commercialization efforts, whether its products will achieve and maintain market acceptance in a competitive business environment, its reliance on third-party suppliers, including single-source suppliers, its reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials, the ability of its product candidates to compete successfully with existing and new drugs, its and collaborators’ ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology, the accuracy and completeness of its assumptions and its ability to accurately estimate future financial results and market opportunities, and general macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the possibility of an economic downturn, changes in governmental priorities and resources, announced or implemented tariffs or export controls and market volatility. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be realized and persons reading this communication are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and information about potential impacts of financial, operational, economic, competitive, regulatory, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris can be found in Xeris’ filings, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this communication. The risks described herein and in Xeris’ U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to it or that it currently deems immaterial may also impact its business operations or financial results. Forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to management, as of the date of this communication and, while the Company believes its assumptions are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations.

 

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

Product revenue, net

$

74,063

 

 

$

52,861

 

 

$

199,573

 

 

$

139,636

 

Royalty, contract and other revenue

 

317

 

 

 

1,407

 

 

 

6,465

 

 

 

3,335

 

Total revenue

 

74,380

 

 

 

54,268

 

 

 

206,038

 

 

 

142,971

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

10,996

 

 

 

13,593

 

 

 

31,622

 

 

 

27,354

 

Research and development

 

7,483

 

 

 

5,888

 

 

 

23,291

 

 

 

19,468

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

46,459

 

 

 

44,969

 

 

 

134,870

 

 

 

123,342

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,711

 

 

 

2,711

 

 

 

8,132

 

 

 

8,132

 

Total costs and expenses

 

67,649

 

 

 

67,161

 

 

 

197,915

 

 

 

178,296

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

6,731

 

 

 

(12,893

)

 

 

8,123

 

 

 

(35,325

)

Other expenses

 

(6,110

)

 

 

(6,169

)

 

 

(18,650

)

 

 

(16,666

)

Net income (loss) before benefit from income taxes

 

621

 

 

 

(19,062

)

 

 

(10,527

)

 

 

(51,991

)

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

3,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,268

 

Net income (loss)

$

621

 

 

$

(15,738

)

 

$

(10,527

)

 

$

(49,723

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share - basic

$

0.00

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.34

)

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted

$

0.00

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

163,649,932

 

 

 

148,993,823

 

 

 

158,559,467

 

 

 

145,962,198

 

Diluted

 

177,617,307

 

 

 

148,993,823

 

 

 

158,559,467

 

 

 

145,962,198

 

 
 

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024

GAAP Net income (loss)

$

621

 

 

$

(15,738

)

 

$

(10,527

)

 

$

(49,723

)

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income

 

(1,158

)

 

 

(1,197

)

 

 

(3,281

)

 

 

(4,411

)

Interest expense

 

7,268

 

 

 

7,786

 

 

 

21,931

 

 

 

22,782

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

(3,324

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,268

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,049

 

 

 

3,018

 

 

 

9,110

 

 

 

9,046

 

EBITDA

$

9,780

 

 

$

(9,455

)

 

$

17,233

 

 

$

(24,574

)

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation (a)

 

7,642

 

 

 

6,768

 

 

 

17,094

 

 

 

14,768

 

Debt refinancing fees (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,690

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,422

 

 

$

(2,687

)

 

$

34,327

 

 

$

(7,116

)

 

(a) Includes non-cash, stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures.

(b) Represents non-recurring fees related to financing activities. Including debt refinancing fees which related to advisory and legal fees to refinance the term loan in 2024.

 

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

91,598

 

 

$

71,621

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

53,751

 

 

 

40,415

 

Inventory, net

 

67,462

 

 

 

48,175

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

11,206

 

 

 

7,451

 

Total current assets

 

224,017

 

 

 

167,662

 

Property and equipment, net

 

4,946

 

 

 

5,562

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

22,263

 

 

 

22,649

 

Goodwill

 

22,859

 

 

 

22,859

 

Intangible assets, net

 

90,789

 

 

 

98,921

 

Other assets

 

5,317

 

 

 

5,407

 

Total assets

$

370,191

 

 

$

323,060

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (deficit)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

6,527

 

 

$

2,290

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

15,102

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

6,194

 

 

 

6,080

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

30,350

 

 

 

27,716

 

Accrued trade discounts and rebates

 

51,264

 

 

 

29,084

 

Accrued returns reserve

 

19,216

 

 

 

19,082

 

Other current liabilities

 

2,649

 

 

 

1,089

 

Total current liabilities

 

116,200

 

 

 

100,443

 

Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

 

219,469

 

 

 

217,006

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

31,991

 

 

 

33,259

 

Other liabilities

 

3,392

 

 

 

1,967

 

Total liabilities

 

371,052

 

 

 

352,675

 

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

(861

)

 

 

(29,615

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

370,191

 

 

$

323,060

 

 


Contacts

Investor Contact
Allison Wey
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
awey@xerispharma.com

