Xeris Announces Details for Analyst & Investor Day

Hybrid Event Offering In-Person or Virtual Attendance on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced details for its first in-person and virtual analyst and investor day in New York City on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The event will feature key opinion leaders (KOLs) Antonio C. Bianco, MD, PhD (University of Texas Medical Branch), Francesco S. Celi, MD, MHSc (UConn Health), and Eliza B. Geer, MD (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center), who will join company management to discuss evolving market dynamics, unmet medical needs, and the near- and long-term outlook for Recorlev®, and its late-stage candidate, XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly, subcutaneous injection for treating hypothyroidism.

There will be a live Q&A session following the formal presentations. Virtual participants will also have the opportunity to submit questions live.

How to Register and Access the Event

For in-person registration and access, please click here.

For virtual registration and access, please click here.

Investors are required to register in advance for the event. For those who are unable to attend live, a replay will be available by clicking here.

About the Key Opinion Leaders

Eliza B. Geer, MD, is the Medical Director of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Multidisciplinary Pituitary & Skull Base Tumor Center and Professor of Medicine and Neurosurgery. She is an endocrinologist who specializes in caring for people with pituitary and neuroendocrine diseases. She completed her internship and residency at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia Medical Center, and fellowship in endocrinology and metabolism at the Icahn School of Medicine/Mount Sinai Medical Center. She is involved in clinical trials investigating new medical therapies for patients with Cushing’s, acromegaly, and prolactinoma. Her current research interests focus on characterizing patient reported outcomes in patients with Cushing’s and acromegaly, and treatment of aggressive pituitary tumors.

Antonio C. Bianco, MD, PhD, is a physician-scientist who has made influential contributions to the field of thyroid diseases and an enduring commitment to education and mentorship. He joined the University of Texas Medical Branch in September 2024 and currently serves as interim Senior Vice President and Dean of the John Sealy School of Medicine, and Chief Research Officer. Dr. Bianco earned his MD at the Santa Casa Medical School and PhD in human physiology at the University of São Paulo, both in São Paulo, Brazil. His career includes faculty and leadership appointments at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the University of Miami, Rush University, and the University of Chicago. Dr. Bianco has published extensively in the area of thyroid hormone metabolism and action. His findings have significant clinical implications and have shaped the treatment of millions of patients with hypothyroidism. His research career has focused on how T3 (triiodothyronine) initiates or terminates critical biological steps while maintaining relatively stable plasma levels. Most recently, his laboratory has focused on the epigenetic mechanisms of T3 action and their implication for children with congenital hypothyroidism. He has been recognized with numerous awards from national and international professional associations, and membership in the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the Association of American Physicians. He served as a regular member of NIH study sections for almost 10 years, and the Board of Scientific Counselors of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). Dr. Bianco was elected and served as president of the American Thyroid Association (ATA) in 2016. He currently serves as the interim Dean of the John Sealy School of Medicine and Chief Research Officer of UTMB.

Francesco S. Celi, MD, MHSc, is the Professor of Medicine and James E.C. Walker Chair of the Department of Medicine at UConn Health. Prior to Joining UConn Health, Dr. Celi was the William G. Blackard Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Division of Endocrinology Diabetes and Metabolism at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. Dr. Celi worked for ten years as Clinical Investigator at the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases in Bethesda Maryland. Dr. Celi is a graduate of the University of Rome “La Sapienza”, and a diplomate of the Board of Internal Medicine, with subspecialty in Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism. Dr. Celi has completed his clinical fellowship in Endocrinology, at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. He was awarded the Masters in Health Sciences by Duke University. Dr. Celi conducts clinical and translational research and his scientific interest is focused on the physiology and pathophysiology of thyroid hormone action as it relates to energy metabolism. Dr. Celi served as Principal Investigator of several clinical trials on innovative treatments for hypothyroidism. Another area of research is in the mechanisms of adipose tissue differentiation and on the role of hormonal signaling on promoting differentiation of adipose tissue depots in thermogenic fat, able to dissipate energy. Dr. Celi is a practicing endocrinologist, and his clinical interests are diabetes and thyroid disease, with a specific focus on thyroid hormone replacement therapy, imaging, fine needle aspiration biopsy, and multidisciplinary management of thyroid cancer. During his tenure at VCU Dr. Celi has worked on innovative care delivery models for patients with diabetes including creating an inpatient diabetes management team, testing the use of continuous glucose monitoring for patents admitted with COVID-19, developing a protected discharge service with remote home monitoring, and instituting a pre-surgical diabetes optimization.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, and a gastrointestinal motility inhibitor when used during radiology exams as a diagnostic aid; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., including an opportunity to share deeper insights into the Company’s strategic vision and future initiatives, and other statements containing the words “will,” “would,” “continue,” “expect,” “should,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris’ experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, geopolitical factors and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The various factors that could cause Xeris’ actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, its financial position and need for financing, including to fund its product development programs or commercialization efforts, whether its products will achieve and maintain market acceptance in a competitive business environment, its reliance on third-party suppliers, including single-source suppliers, its reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials, the ability of its product candidates to compete successfully with existing and new drugs, and its collaborators’ ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology, and general macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the possibility of an economic downturn, changes in governmental priorities and resources, announced or implemented tariffs, and market volatility. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be realized and persons reading this communication are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and information about potential impacts of financial, operational, economic, competitive, regulatory, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris can be found in Xeris’ filings, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this communication. Forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to management, as of the date of this communication and, while the Company believes its assumptions are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations.

