Xentria Launches Xturnpoint to Fuel Early-Stage Therapeutic Innovation, Expands Headquarters to Support Growth

Xentria introduces Xturnpoint, a venture partnering studio to support early-stage therapeutic innovators with an exclusive event on July 16, 2025

The company relocates to a larger office in Chicago's Lincoln Yards to support continued growth

CHICAGO, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xentria, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs, today announced the strategic expansion of its business model through the launch of Xturnpoint, a venture partnering studio designed to support early-stage therapeutic innovators and accelerate innovation. This milestone coincides with the relocation of the company's headquarters to a larger space in Chicago's Lincon Yards to accommodate its growing team and evolving research pipeline.

Xturnpoint helps navigate the complexities of early-stage drug development to empower life science innovators

The new space has more than doubled the company's footprint, which provides the capacity needed for internal programs and external collaborations.

Xturnpoint extends Xentria's collaborative approach to drug development by offering early-stage innovators tailored support to bridge the critical gap from preclinical research to early clinical trials. With the same experienced team behind Xentria's pipeline guiding Xturnpoint's efforts, the studio is a unique environment for advancing new therapies with speed, precision, and purpose. Through a range of engagement models, including co-development agreements, strategic consulting, and flexible equity arrangements, Xturnpoint aims to empower early-stage innovators with access to capital, scientific guidance and a robust development infrastructure. This tailored approach offers Xturnpoint partners access to necessary resources at critical stages of development.

A live event on July 16 will take place at the company's new office featuring an engaging panel discussion followed by a reception. Attendees will learn more about Xturnpoint's recent milestone achievements and the journey that has brought Xturnpoint to life.

"The launch of Xturnpoint and the move to a larger headquarters reflect Xentria's continued growth—expanding its capabilities, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring our programs can help visionary innovators bring their therapies to life," said President Tom Shea. "We look forward to welcoming our partners and stakeholders to our new space at our Xturnpoint event in July."

About Xentria

Established in 2020, Xentria works across life science communities creating innovative and authentic collaborations and partnerships that advance challenging drug development. Xentria, derived from "centrality," is dedicated to delivering customized approaches to ambitious drug innovation through meaningful patient engagement and effective partnerships. Headquartered in Chicago, Xentria is taking the lead to support surging life sciences initiatives for global audiences, while nurturing diversity, individualism, and sustainability.

To learn more about Xentria visit www.xentria.com.

About Xturnpoint

Xturnpoint is a venture partnering studio built to empower early- and seed-stage life sciences innovators who want to advance their technology to IND and beyond. Designed to meet a full spectrum of needs in early drug development, Xturnpoint combines strategic expertise, operational support, and adaptable engagement models to align with the unique goals of each partner.

With a focus on accelerating progress toward critical value inflection points, Xturnpoint offers a clear, actionable path through the complexities of early-stage drug development. By leveraging industry knowledge and access to critical resources, the studio enables innovators to execute with clarity and confidence, bringing therapies closer to patients who need them most.

To learn more about Xturnpoint visit www.xturnpoint.com.

