Press Releases

Xenon to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

February 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Conference Call/Webcast Information:

Date:Thursday, February 27, 2025
Time:4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
Webcast:Pre-register here
Dial-In:(800) 715-9871 toll-free or (646) 307-1963 for international callers
Conference ID:8120798

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Chad Fugere
Vice President, Investor Relations
(857) 675-7275
investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:
Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
media@xenon-pharma.com

Canada Massachusetts Earnings
