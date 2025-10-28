SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Xenon to Report Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 3, 2025

October 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Conference Call/Webcast Information:

Date:Monday, November 3, 2025
  
Time:4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
  
Webcast:Pre-register here
  
Dial-In:(800) 715-9871 toll-free or (646) 307-1963 for international callers
  
Conference ID:3971394


A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the Investors section of Xenon’s website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including Kv7 and Nav1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contact:

Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
Media: media@xenon-pharma.com
Investors: investors@xenon-pharma.com


Canada Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Map with different syringes. Covid 19 and pandemic vaccination concept. Vector illustration
Earnings
Sanofi’s Legacy Vaccine Sales Decline As Americans Skip Flu Shots
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Earnings
MASH, Metsera Deals Send Analysts Marauding to Viking
October 23, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Earnings
‘We’re Not Done’: Roche Plans To Sustain Dealmaking Pace After 89bio
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac