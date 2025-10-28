Xenon to Report Q3 2025 Financial Results on November 3, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced it will report its third quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Conference Call/Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) Webcast: Pre-register here Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 toll-free or (646) 307-1963 for international callers Conference ID: 3971394





A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the Investors section of Xenon’s website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD) and bipolar depression (BPD). Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including Kv7 and Nav1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contact:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(617) 671-9238

Media: media@xenon-pharma.com

Investors: investors@xenon-pharma.com