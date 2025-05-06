SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Xenon to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 12, 2025

May 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update after the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Conference Call/Webcast Information:
  
Date:Monday, May 12, 2025
  
Time:4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
  
Webcast:Pre-register here
  
Dial-In:(800) 715-9871 toll-free or (646) 307-1963 for international callers
  
Conference ID:5532604
  

A live webcast of the company presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Chad Fugere
Vice President, Investor Relations
(857) 675-7275
investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:
Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
media@xenon-pharma.com


Canada Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Earnings
Amgen Advocates For ‘Pro-Growth Tax Policy’ Instead of Tariffs to Boost Domestic Manufacturing
May 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Flat 3d isometric businessman hands show thumb up finger gesture to business winner. Business success concept.
Earnings
Lilly Unfazed as CVS Picks Novo’s Side in Obesity Market Battle
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative design. Desperate employee, office worker standing near question mark symbolizing business struggles, options. Choosing strategy for achieving goal. Concept of business, career development
Earnings
Tariffs Keep Biogen Execs Busy in Q1 but Impacts Expected To Be Minimal
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Moderna Misses Q1 Revenue Expectations, Plans Another $1.5B in Cuts
May 1, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong