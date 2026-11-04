Xenon to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the company will present at four upcoming investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston, MA

Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 2:30–2:55pm EST





Boston, MA Fireside chat: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 2:30–2:55pm EST Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY

Fireside chat: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 4:40–5:10pm EST





New York, NY Fireside chat: Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 4:40–5:10pm EST 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, London, UK

Fireside chat: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 10:30–10:55am GMT (5:30–5:55am EST)





London, UK Fireside chat: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 10:30–10:55am GMT (5:30–5:55am EST) 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, Coral Gables, FL

Fireside chat: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, 7:55–8:15am EST





Details about all company presentations, including webcast information, can be found on the Investors section of Xenon's website. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon’s lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent K V 7 potassium channel opener in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder and bipolar depression. Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including K V 7 and Na V 1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.xenon-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts

For Investors:

Laura Perry/Emily Huang

Argot Partners

Xenon@argotpartners.com

For Media:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

media@xenon-pharma.com