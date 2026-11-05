Xenetic Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation at 68th ASH Annual Meeting Highlighting DNase I as a Potential Strategy to Overcome CAR T-Cell Resistance

Research examines a self-reinforcing resistance niche created by extracellular chromatin released during CAR T-cell killing and its reversal by DNase I

Presentation selected for ASH scientific session focused on overcoming resistance in CAR T-cell therapy

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers, today announced that the Company's research examining a mechanism of resistance to CAR T-cell therapy and the potential of DNase I to reverse this process has been selected for oral presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The conference will take place December 12-15, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually.

The presentation will examine how extracellular chromatin released during CAR T-cell killing establishes a self-reinforcing resistance niche and how DNase I reverses this process. By investigating a resistance mechanism that arises during CAR T-cell killing itself, the research addresses a central challenge in the field: understanding how the response to tumor-cell destruction may create conditions that limit continued treatment activity.

The research will be featured in the session "Overcoming Resistance and Escape in CAR-T Cell Therapy," bringing this work to an audience focused on the biological barriers to effective CAR T-cell treatment and approaches to addressing them.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: Extracellular chromatin released during CAR T-cell killing establishes a self-reinforcing resistance niche reversed by DNase I

Presenter: Alexey Stepanov, Ph.D., Institute Investigator, Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology, Scripps Research, La Jolla, CA, United States

Publication Number: 427

Session: 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Overcoming Resistance and Escape in CAR-T Cell Therapy

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2026

Presentation Time: 4:00-4:15 PM Central Time

Session Time: 4:00-5:30 PM Central Time

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Room 343-345, New Orleans, Louisiana

The 68th ASH Annual Meeting brings together the global hematology community to share advances in research and clinical care. For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers. The Company's proprietary DNase technology is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.xeneticbio.com and connect on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that we intend to be subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," "remain," "focus", "confidence in", "potential", "continues", "warrants", "provides", "opportunity", "aim" and other words of similar meaning, including, but not limited to, all statements regarding our expectations with respect to certain research examining a mechanism of resistance to CAR T-cell therapy and the potential of DNase I to reverse this process including related to a presentation of such research at the 68th ASH Annual Meeting; our focus on advancing innovative immuno-oncology technologies addressing difficult to treat cancers, the DNase platform improving outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression; and our focus on advancing our systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual activities, performance, achievements, or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual activities, performance, achievements, or results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (A) risks related to the proposed acquisition of Santersus AG (the "Proposed Transaction"), including (i) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the Proposed Transaction are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain stockholder approval for the transaction, if at all; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the Proposed Transaction and the ability of each of Xenetic and Santersus to consummate the Proposed Transaction; (iii) risks related to each parties' ability to manage its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the Proposed Transaction pending closing; (iv) risks related to the failure or delay in obtaining required approvals from any governmental or quasi-governmental entity necessary to consummate the Proposed Transaction; (v) the risk that as a result of adjustments to the exchange ratio, Xenetic stockholders and Santersus stockholders could own more or less of the combined company than is currently anticipated; (vi) risks related to the market price of Xenetic common stock relative to the value suggested by the exchange ratio; (vii) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Proposed Transaction; (viii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Proposed Transaction; (ix) the uncertainties associated with Xenetic platform technologies, as well as risks associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; (x) risks related to the inability of the combined company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its clinical programs; (xi) uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; (xii) risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; (xiii) risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction, including with respect to future financial and operating results, (xiv) risks related to the inability of the combined company to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements following closing of the Proposed Transaction, and the potential need for the combined company to effect a reverse stock split in order to satisfy Nasdaq listing requirements; (xv) risks related to the combined company raising additional working capital and financing its business; (B) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from our manufacturing and collaboration agreements; (C) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the licensing of the DNase platform; (D) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company following the licensing of the DNase platform; (E) failure to realize the anticipated potential of the DNase or PolyXen technologies; (F) the ability of the Company to obtain funding and implement its business strategy; and (G) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. In addition, forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, general economic and business conditions, including potential adverse effects of public health issues, and geopolitical events, such as the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East, on economic activity, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, the regulatory process for new product candidates and indications, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions, litigation, and shareholder activism, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

xbio@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc.

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