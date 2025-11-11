SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Xencor to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 10, 2025

November 10, 2025 | 
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at multiple upcoming investor conferences:



  • TD Cowen Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit
    Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
    Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT
  • Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
    Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
    Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.xencor.com. Replays of the events will be available on the Xencor website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and multiple XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor's XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein’s structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.


Contacts

Charles Liles
cliles@xencor.com
(626) 737-8118

Southern California Events
