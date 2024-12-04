SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 3, 2024

December 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that, effective on December 2, 2024, the company issued inducement awards to new employees under the X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2019 Inducement Plan”). The 2019 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of X4. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 396,824 shares of X4’s common stock. These stock awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with X4 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by X4’s Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors.

The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $0.371 per share, which is equal to the closing price of X4’s common stock on December 2, 2024. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with X4 on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI® (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Company Contact:
José Juves
Head of Corporate & Patient Affairs
jose.juves@x4pharma.com

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Massachusetts Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business investment or risk, high-risk investment, risk-taking, businessmen walking a tightrope across a crocodile area
Editorial
Embattled Sage Dealt Deeper Blow With Huntington’s Failure
November 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Weeks Bridge of Harvard University
Job Creations
Massachusetts Increases Life Sciences Investment by $500M Over 10 Years
November 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Arrows on a concrete wall. Red arrow, right direction. Stairs. Leadership concept. Team. Business Finance Background
Business
5 Reasons Biogen’s Shares Have Dropped 36% in 2024
November 13, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong