X-Therma Launches XT-NoVo® & TimeSeal® Platform: Shattering Cold Chain Barriers for On-Demand Regenerative Medicine

HERCULES, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Therma Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing regenerative medicine through its innovative biopreservation platform, announced the commercial launch of its XT-NoVo® and TimeSeal® platform. This advanced end-to-end solution delivers ice-free, DMSO-free, sub-zero preservation and transport of high-value biologics, eliminating the historic trade-off between preservation time and biological integrity.

The commercial rollout comes as X-Therma continues to advance its mission of transforming "living" medicines into on-demand treatments. In the rapidly evolving fields of cell and gene therapies, engineered tissues, and advanced therapeutics, the industry faces severe bottlenecks, including a slim 2–4-hour viability window for traditional hypothermic storage and high manufacturing failure rates due to cold chain limitations. The XT-NoVo® & TimeSeal® platform directly solves these logistical constraints by safely extending the storage and transport window of sensitive biologics for up to five days at sub-zero storage conditions without freezing.

"The commercial launch of XT-NoVo® and TimeSeal® represents a milestone in making fresh, off-the-shelf therapies a global reality," said Dr. Xiaoxi Wei, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of X-Therma. "By safely extending the shelf life of highly sensitive cell-based biologics from hours to days, we are fundamentally removing the time, geographic and logistical barriers that have historically bottlenecked regenerative medicine. This end-to-end platform simplifies logistics and introduces a highly reliable, cost-effective cold chain that will ensure life-saving advanced therapies safely reach patients worldwide."

The innovative platform converges cutting-edge chemistry with smart hardware:

XT-NoVo ® Biopreservation Solution: A fully defined, serum-free, and non-toxic sub-zero formulation. Utilizing proprietary peptoid technology inspired by natural antifreeze proteins, XT-NoVo ® prevents ice formation at −5°C and supports reduced metabolic demand. It preserves the structural and functional integrity of cells, primary tissues, organoids, and 3D constructs entirely free of toxic additives like DMSO.

A fully defined, serum-free, and non-toxic sub-zero formulation. Utilizing proprietary peptoid technology inspired by natural antifreeze proteins, XT-NoVo prevents ice formation at −5°C and supports reduced metabolic demand. It preserves the structural and functional integrity of cells, primary tissues, organoids, and 3D constructs entirely free of toxic additives like DMSO. TimeSeal® Smart Sensored Transporter: A lightweight, customizable, and modular transporter designed without the need for external power or perfusion. Equipped with advanced smart sensor technology, TimeSeal® provides precise tracking and resilient temperature stability to safeguard high-value biologics against unpredictable temperature fluctuations.

"X-Therma's technology represents a meaningful advance for the biopreservation sector," added Neil Warma, Biotech Veteran and Board Member at X-Therma. "Having built and scaled global biotech organizations, I recognize this platform as a genuine market differentiator. By offering validated, non-frozen preservation across cell lines, primary cells, and complex tissue-on-chip models, XT-NoVo® and TimeSeal® provide the operational backbone needed to scale the next generation of regenerative medicine."

About X-Therma Inc.

X-Therma Inc., a leading biotechnology company headquartered in Hercules, California, is at the forefront of revolutionizing regenerative medicine and advanced therapeutics with its innovative cold chain solutions. Drawing inspiration from antifreeze proteins found in Arctic species, X-Therma has developed a scalable, non-toxic, and biocompatible antifreeze molecule that addresses the critical challenge of ice crystal formation during preservation.

The company's core offerings, including XT-Thrive®, XT-NoVo®, XT-ViVo®, and TimeSeal®, are designed to extend the reach of regenerative medicines (e.g., cell and gene therapies, tissue engineering, and organ transplants), enabling ultra-long preservation and global organ sharing.

With an expanding presence in Austria and recent oversubscribed Series B funding of $22.4 million, X-Therma is poised to accelerate the commercialization and clinical development of its groundbreaking technologies. In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Device status to XT-ViVo® and TimeSeal® for human kidney preservation up to 120 hours for transplant.

Contact Information for Media Inquiries:



Media: media@x-therma.com



Investor Relations: ir@x-therma.com

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SOURCE X-Therma Inc.