Wyss Center Partners with BrainScape Medical to License Groundbreaking Epios® Technology

The Wyss Center for Bio and Neuro Engineering is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with BrainScape Medical, a newly established company specializing in long-term brain monitoring and neurostimulation. This collaboration marks a major step in translating innovative neurotechnology into real-world clinical solutions.





The Wyss Center has granted BrainScape Medical an exclusive license for Epios®, a cutting-edge platform designed for continuous, long-term brain activity monitoring. Epios® offers a minimally invasive solution for diagnosing and treating neurological disorders, with first-in-human trials demonstrating promising results.

Transforming Neurological Care with Epios®

Epios® provides full-head subscalp EEG monitoring using minimally invasive electrodes, allowing for continuous brain activity recording. This is critical for managing conditions such as epilepsy and dementia. Uniquely, the system integrates both monitoring and neuromodulation, enabling real-time therapeutic interventions.

Dr. Erwin Böttinger, Director of the Wyss Center, stated, “We are thrilled to see Epios® progressing toward clinical application. Our partnership with BrainScape Medical reflects our commitment to advancing impactful neurotechnologies that have market impact and directly benefit patients.”

Laura Johnson, CEO of BrainScape Medical, added, “Epios® represents a significant advancement in neurotechnology. Our goal is to bring this innovative solution to patients worldwide, improving their experience managing and living with their neurological disorder through better diagnosis and treatment.”

About Wyss Center: The Wyss Center is an independent, not-for-profit organization focused on advancing neurotechnologies to improve the lives of people with neurological and mental health disorders. Based at Campus Biotech in Geneva, Switzerland, the Center develops transformative solutions in artificial intelligence, bioengineering, and neuroengineering to restore essential neural functions and deliver precision therapies. Established in 2014 with the support of Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss, the Center collaborates with academic, clinical, and industry partners globally to drive innovation and maximize clinical impact.

NOTE: Epios is a registered Trademark.

