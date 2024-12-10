Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering Announces Venture with dEEGtal Insight: An Innovative Tool for Early Epilepsy Detection

GENEVA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#neurodata--The Wyss Center is proud to partner with dEEGtal Insight SA with a CHF 750,000 investment in its next stage of growth and development. dEEGtal Insight SA is a pioneering spin-off, of the Geneva University Hospitals (the EEG and Epilepsy Unit) and the University of Geneva, focused on transforming early detection and diagnosis of epilepsy. This forward-thinking initiative leverages advanced AI-powered software to deliver precise and timely insights to neurologists, enabling early intervention and better patient outcomes.





dEEGtal Insight SA’s technology addresses current challenges in diagnosing epilepsy by improving its detection accuracy and guiding clinicians toward informed decisions. Additionally, dEEGtal simplifies the EEG analysis process by offering automated medical reporting, automatic slowing detection, and a comprehensive overview of EEG signals.

“At the Wyss Center, we are committed to supporting projects that bring clear, tangible improvements to patient care,” said Erwin Böttinger, Director of The Wyss Center. “dEEGtal Insight represents a major step forward in epilepsy detection, and we are proud to support this innovation. This success underscores the strength of our collaboration with the Geneva University Hospitals and the University of Geneva, and it reflects the Wyss Center’s commitment to advancing healthcare technology that creates clinical and market impact.”

dEEGtal Insight marks a significant milestone in health technology and exemplifies the impact of partnerships between leading academic and medical institutions. Clinicians, researchers, and health-tech professionals are encouraged to learn more about this transformative tool and its potential to advance epilepsy diagnosis and treatment.

For more information, visit dEEGtal Insight’s website: www.deegtal.ai or the Wyss Center’s website at: www.wysscenter.ch.

About Wyss Center: The Wyss Center is an independent, not-for-profit organization focused on advancing neurotechnologies to improve the lives of people with neurological and mental health disorders. Based at Campus Biotech in Geneva, Switzerland, the Center develops transformative solutions in artificial intelligence, bioengineering, and neuroengineering to restore essential neural functions and deliver precision therapies. Established in 2014 with the support of Swiss entrepreneur and philanthropist Hansjörg Wyss, the Center collaborates with academic, clinical, and industry partners globally to drive innovation and maximize clinical impact.

Contacts



Eric Ménétré, dEEGtal Insight SA, info@deegtal.ai

Aldonza Gübeli, Wyss Center, aldonza.gubeli@wysscenter.ch, +41797015578