WuXi XDC Out-Licenses WuXiTecan-2 Payload-Linker Technology Platform to Ona Therapeutics to Advance Novel ADC Research and Development

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. ("WuXi XDC", stock code: 2268.HK), a leading global CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) specializing in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates, today announced an out-licensing collaboration with Ona Therapeutics on WuXi XDC's proprietary WuXiTecan-2 payload-linker technology platform. Ona Therapeutics is a global biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class ADCs to address treatment-resistant cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, WuXi XDC will grant Ona Therapeutics an exclusive global license to its proprietary WuXiTecan-2 payload-linker technology for the development of an ADC candidate against a single target. Ona Therapeutics will combine its first-in-class target discovery capabilities with the WuXiTecan-2 platform. The total potential deal value includes an upfront payment, and certain development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments. Additionally, WuXi XDC will be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales upon commercialization of the resulting ADC product. WuXi XDC will provide comprehensive chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) development and manufacturing support through its integrated ADC CRDMO platform.

This collaboration marks the second partnership between Ona Therapeutics and WuXi XDC in the ADC field. Building on their 2024 collaboration, in which Ona Therapeutics licensed technologies to support its ADC pipeline, the agreement reflects the continued strategic relationship between the two companies and Ona Therapeutics' confidence in the commercial value and global competitiveness of WuXi XDC's proprietary technology platforms.

Jimmy Li, Ph.D., CEO of WuXi XDC, stated: "We are truly honored to join forces once again with Ona Therapeutics. As an innovative biotech company focused on first-in-class targets, Ona's deep insights into novel targets are highly complementary to WuXi XDC's leading ADC technology platforms. With its hydrophilic linker delivering significantly enhanced ADC stability, the WuXiTecan‑2 platform has completed two out-licensing deals within just six months. This collaboration not only further validates the value of our WuXiTecan‑2 platform but also reaffirms WuXi XDC's commitment to empowering innovative biotech companies worldwide. Through our integrated, end-to-end CRDMO platform, we look forward to fully supporting Ona Therapeutics in accelerating this first-in-class ADC candidate into the clinic, bringing new treatment options to patients."

Valerie Vanhooren, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Ona Therapeutics, commented: "Partnering again with WuXi XDC and applying its WuXiTecan-2 payload-linker technology to our first-in-class ADC candidate represents an important step in advancing our pipeline. Our previous collaboration established a strong foundation, and we are pleased to build on that relationship as we work to accelerate this promising program toward the clinic with the aim of making a meaningful difference for patients with cancer."

About Ona Therapeutics

Ona Therapeutics is a spin‑off from IRB Barcelona and ICREA, based at the Barcelona Science Park (PCB), and a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of first‑in‑class antibody‑drug conjugates (ADCs) to address treatment‑resistant cancers. Ona applies a patient‑driven discovery platform to identify novel tumor‑specific antigens and epitopes associated with resistance biology and advanced disease. The Company's approach integrates deep biological insight with rigorous target validation, antibody engineering, optimized payload selection, and validated linker‑payload technologies to generate precision‑engineered ADCs with the potential to enhance therapeutic activity while limiting on‑target toxicity. Its precision-engineered ADC pipeline comprises first-in-class programs targeting aggressive and refractory cancer indications. https://ona-therapeutics.com/

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (stock code: 2268.HK) is a globally recognized contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in bioconjugates. The company offers a wide range of innovative conjugation and payload-linker technologies to facilitate the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Focused on early-stage research and development of ADCs and other bioconjugates, WuXi XDC offers comprehensive one-stop services from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com

WuXi XDC Contacts



Investor: wuxixdc.ir@wuxibiologics.com



Media: wuxixdc_pr@wuxibiologics.com



BD: wuxixdc_info@wuxibiologics.com

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