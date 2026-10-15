WuXi XDC Named the Winner of “Best CDMO” for the Fourth Consecutive Year and the Winner of “Best CRO” for the Second Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. ("WuXi XDC", stock code: 2268.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) focused on the bioconjugate industry, today announced that it has been named the winner of "Best CDMO" at the 2026 World ADC Awards for the fourth consecutive year, along with the winner of "Best CRO" for the second consecutive year. WuXi XDC was the only CRDMO to claim both honors for two consecutive years in this year's awards. These awards not only recognize the Company's excellence in end-to-end, one-stop CRDMO services and innovative R&D capabilities, but also affirm its global leadership in the bioconjugate industry.

As one of the most influential annual awards in the global ADC sector, the World ADC Awards honor companies, teams and innovations that have made outstanding contributions to the field. This year's World ADC Conference brought together global experts, scholars, and industry leaders to focus on the full lifecycle progress of ADCs and XDCs, from R&D stage to commercialization, as well as the latest breakthroughs in bioconjugates.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, stated, "We are proud to have been named the winner of 'Best CDMO' for the fourth consecutive year and 'Best CRO' for the second consecutive year. We are also more aware than ever of the weight of this trust and thank our global clients and partners for their continued support. As the demand for bioconjugates becomes increasingly diverse, WuXi XDC will continue to be grounded in technological innovation, supported by global collaboration and high-quality delivery, and empower our clients to advance bioconjugates to clinical and commercial stages faster and more reliably, creating greater value for the industry and patients."

As a leader in the bioconjugate CRDMO sector, WuXi XDC has earned industry recognition through its deep technical expertises, experience with complex processes, and one-stop services. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and global teams of industry experts, WuXi XDC ensures seamless multidisciplinary collaboration throughout the bioconjugates development process, minimizing risk and maximizing efficiency to keep projects moving forward smoothly and rapidly. The Company's integrated ADC discovery services have successfully enabled clients to advance from DNA to preclinical candidate (PCC) within 10 months, from DNA to IND application within 15 months, and from late-stage development to BLA within 24 to 36 months.

In terms of R&D, WuXi XDC has built a technology portfolio spanning conjugation technologies (WuXiDARx™) and proprietary payload-linkers technologies (WuXiTecan-2™, X-LinC™, and WuXiLinker™). In February and August 2026, based on its WuXiTecan-2™ technology platform, the Company signed licensing agreements with Earendil Labs and Ona Therapeutics respectively, to collaborate on advancing three iCMC projects. To date, the Company has completed research on more than 22,000 ADC/XDC molecules and continues to explore cutting-edge areas such as bispecific ADCs, dual-payload ADCs, RDCs, DACs, AOCs, and APCs. In terms of global footprint, WuXi XDC has established a global network across Wuxi, Singapore, Shanghai, Suzhou, Hefei, and Jiangyin. In August 2026, the BCM3 dual-function production line and the DP4 facility at the Singapore site successfully achieved GMP release, marking the official launch of the Company's first overseas manufacturing site.

According to WuXi XDC's 2026 interim results, as of June 30, 2026, the Company had more than 810 global clients, and 15 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies by revenue have chosen WuXi XDC as a partner. The Company has cumulatively enabled clients to submit more than 160 IND applications, with 328 iCMC projects, including 51 newly signed in the first half of 2026, a record high. The Company currently has more than 3,600 employees, over 50% of whom hold a master's degree or higher. Leveraging a comprehensive talent development framework and dedicated talent programs, WuXi XDC continues to build high-caliber, globally minded talent pools.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. (stock code: 2268.HK) is a globally recognized contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in bioconjugates. The company offers a wide range of innovative conjugation and payload-linker technologies to facilitate the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Focused on early-stage research and development of ADCs and other bioconjugates, WuXi XDC offers comprehensive one-stop services from preclinical to commercial manufacturing. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com

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