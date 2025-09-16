Worldwide Clinical Trials Appoints Alistair Macdonald as Chief Executive Officer

Peter Benton Retires After 11 Years of Transformational Leadership, Leaving a Legacy of Customer-Centric Quality and Service for Global CRO

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CROleader--Worldwide Clinical Trials (“Worldwide” or the “Company”), a global contract research organization (CRO), has appointed Alistair Macdonald as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A seasoned executive with decades of leadership and operational experience in the clinical research industry, Macdonald succeeds Peter Benton, who is retiring after more than a decade as president and CEO of the Company. Benton will remain with Worldwide as Senior Advisor to ensure a seamless transition for employees and customers.

Well-recognized for his strategic leadership and operational expertise, Macdonald has held key global roles in clinical development, oncology, and business development throughout his career in the clinical research industry. Prior to joining Worldwide, he served as Operating Partner at GHO Capital, where he advised healthcare companies on growth and innovation. Before that, he led Syneos Health as CEO, where he oversaw its transformation into a global CRO powerhouse with revenues scaling from approximately $1 billion to $5 billion. Macdonald has also contributed to industry advancement through his board positions at Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO), Medicines Discovery Catapult, Seqens, Eliquent, OncImmune, and Klick Health.

“Worldwide is at an exciting inflection point – investing boldly in technology and innovation to deliver transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers and patients,” said Matt Jennings, Executive Chairman of Worldwide and Operating Partner of Kohlberg, the majority owner of the Company. “We are expanding our capabilities and scaling globally with a clear focus on becoming the market-leading CRO in customer service, quality, and responsiveness. Alistair brings the right experience to lead this next chapter – a proven growth leader who knows how to scale organizations while preserving what makes them exceptional: our people, our culture, and our deep commitment to customers.”

“I’m honored to join Worldwide at such a pivotal moment in the growth trajectory of the business,” added Macdonald. “Peter has built an extraordinary foundation, and I look forward to working closely with our talented teams to further elevate Worldwide’s impact as a leading customer-focused and innovative CRO.”

Benton’s tenure at Worldwide has been marked by transformative growth, a deeply mission-driven culture, and the development of a world-class leadership team. Under his guidance, the Company has expanded its global footprint, reinforced its reputation for scientific rigor and customer-centric innovation, and deepened its therapeutic expertise to deliver what customers value most: responsive partnerships, personalized solutions, and access to scientific leadership.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to lead Worldwide, and I’m deeply proud of the culture, team, and momentum we’ve built together,” commented Benton. “As I step into retirement, I do so with full confidence in Alistair’s leadership. His deep respect for Worldwide’s culture of responsiveness, accessibility, and personalized service ensures that our core values remain intact as we innovate and grow.”

“We are grateful to Peter for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence while at the helm of Worldwide,” concluded Jennings. “His legacy will continue to shape Worldwide’s future as we welcome Alistair as our next CEO.”

About Worldwide Clinical Trials:

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a full-service global contract research organization (CRO) that works in partnership with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create customized solutions that advance new medications. Worldwide’s capabilities include bioanalytical laboratory services, Phase I-IV clinical trials, and post-approval and real-world evidence studies – all powered by an accessible team of clinicians, scientists, and researchers who bring first-hand expertise and a collaborative, personalized approach to each clinical program. Worldwide is therapeutically focused on neuroscience, oncology, rare disease, and cardiometabolic and inflammatory disease. Its global footprint spans over 60 countries with more than 3,500 team members. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.

