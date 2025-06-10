World Precision Instruments and SynVivo Announce Launch of EVOM™ Chip-A Breakthrough Multiplex TEER System Enabling Real-Time Organ-on-Chip Monitoring

SARASOTA, Fla., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Precision Instruments (WPI), the global leader in transepithelial electrical resistance (TEER) technology, in collaboration with SynVivo, a leader in organ-on-chip (OOC) solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the EVOM™ Chip – a revolutionary multiplex TEER system designed specifically for real-time, non-destructive monitoring of OOC platforms.

Co-developed to support SynVivo's state-of-the-art Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) OOC model, the EVOM™ Chip enables on-chip, multiplex TEER measurements with embedded electrodes. This innovation allows researchers and drug developers to continuously monitor barrier integrity while simultaneously imaging chips, offering hands-free operation, enhanced accuracy, precision, and reproducibility.

As the OOC market rapidly grows, it continues to face challenges around standardization and automation, both of which are essential for mainstream adoption in pharmaceutical research. "A critical gap has been the ability to perform on-chip, non-destructive sensing—particularly TEER measurements—a need shared by the majority of OOC platforms but rarely implemented successfully or in a multiplex fashion," explains Mark Rutledge, CEO of WPI. "With EVOM™ Chip, researchers can monitor their OOC platforms from cell seeding through barrier formation, as well as before, during and after drug treatment, to get accurate and reproducible readouts, without affecting the health or well-being of the cells."

WPI, whose EVOM™ family of TEER products has dominated the global market and supported over 4,000 peer-reviewed publications, brings decades of expertise in barrier integrity measurement. SynVivo, a long-time partner of WPI, has been at the forefront of applying TEER in both traditional and OOC formats. Their adoption of TEER in pre-OOC transwell models, and now fully integrated into their BBB OOC platform, marks a significant leap forward in functional, scalable, and repeatable OOC sensing. "This collaboration represents a major advancement in functional barrier modeling," said Gwen Fewell, CEO of SynVivo Inc. "Integrating TEER measurement directly into our chip enhances data fidelity, reduces variability, and streamlines experimental workflows—key to enabling more predictive, standardized and scalable in vitro models. By combining our vascularized OOC technology with WPI's industry-leading TEER measurement expertise, we're delivering a powerful solution for researchers tackling complex questions in CNS, inflammation, and drug discovery."

The EVOM™ Chip system will standardize TEER measurements across SynVivo's OOC platforms, enabling reliable comparison of results across experiments and labs. The technology and design principles developed for the EVOM™ Chip will be extended to future barrier tissue platforms, further empowering researchers with consistent and reproducible data critical for drug development and disease modeling.

Meet Us at MPS World Summit in Brussels – June 10–13, 2025. Stop by to see the EVOM™ Chip in action and speak with our teams about its capabilities and how to integrate TEER into your research:

WPI Booth #131









SynVivo Booth #404

ABOUT WORLD PRECISION INSTRUMENTS

For over 55 years, World Precision Instruments (WPI) has been a leading global manufacturer and provider of innovative research equipment and laboratory supplies to the life sciences, pharmaceutical, health care, and industrial markets. Our proven technology supports complex model development, including preclinical models and organ-on-a-chip systems, providing researchers with the tools to identify and validate drugs to understand mechanism of action, dosage, administration, drug-drug interactions, patient-specific reactions, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and efficacy. Our areas of innovation focus on tissue and cell biology, fluidics, animal physiology and electrophysiology. With an extensive global network and a passion for innovation, WPI provides novel solutions to customers' daily challenges. For more information, visit www.wpiinc.com.

ABOUT SYNVIVO

SynVivo is a pioneering organ-on-chip company developing physiologically relevant tissue models for drug discovery, disease research, and safety testing. Its advanced microfluidic platforms replicate human tissue microenvironments to enhance the predictive accuracy of in vitro testing. SynVivo is committed to bridging the gap between traditional preclinical models and human clinical outcomes, advancing a new standard in predictive, human-relevant drug development.

