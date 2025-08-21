World-Leading Developmental Biologist Andrew Pask, Ph.D Joins Colossal Full-time as Chief Biology Officer

Colossal Biosciences Initiates Colossal Australia at the University of Melbourne expanding Colossal’s presence in Australia and beyond in Oceania

MELBOURNE, Australia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colossal Biosciences, the world’s de-extinction company, today announced that Andrew Pask, Ph.D has been appointed Colossal’s Chief Biology Officer. Pask is renowned for his expertise in de-extinction science, developmental genetics, and conservation technologies and leads the Thylacine Integrated Genomic Restoration Research Lab (TIGGR) at the University of Melbourne. Historically Colossal has funded a portion of the TIGGR lab, but under a new partnership with the University of Melbourne, the TIGGR lab will become part of Colossal Australia and will expand to focus fully on Colossal initiatives aimed at leveraging the region's unique biodiversity. In his new role, Pask will oversee Colossal Australia, global embryology, and all exogenous development systems, and report into Colossal Chief Science Officer, Beth Shapiro, Ph.D.

Pask, who has been an advisor to Colossal since early 2022, will now be full-time at Colossal and focused on its core mission while overseeing the global developmental biology strategies for all de-extinction projects. All Colossal-affiliated research activities at the University of Melbourne, including the thylacine de-extinction project, the Northern quoll cane toad resistance project, native frog and bird conservation projects, and artificial womb development, will be consolidated into Colossal Australia, marking a formal global expansion and solidifying the partnership between Colossal and the University of Melbourne - the most prestigious university in Australia.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to help shape the future of de-extinction and species preservation science," said Andrew Pask, Ph.D. "Colossal is bringing together the brightest minds, the boldest ideas, and the most powerful tools in biotechnology. I'm thrilled to help lead this team at the forefront of de-extinction research, not just to bring back lost species, but to apply those technologies in real-time to save those still with us."

Pask’s work has redefined how scientists understand and protect Australia’s unique and endangered fauna. He has received international acclaim for his contributions to marsupial biology, including understanding their evolution and adaptation, and is one of the pioneers of de-extinction technologies. With more than two decades of experience in developmental biology, he is at the forefront of advancements in marsupial assisted reproductive technology, stem cell biology, and advanced embryology techniques. Pask’s appointment as Chief Biology Officer brings this suite of expertise to all Colossal’s de-extinction and conservation projects and underscores commitment to translational science that bridges academic research and real-world impact.

“Andrew has been a foundational voice in the science of de-extinction,” said Ben Lamm, Co-Founder and CEO of Colossal. “His deep scientific insight, bold vision, and passion for conservation are embedded in Colossal’s DNA. We are thrilled to welcome him to this role. This is a strategic time for Colossal as we broaden our activities and collaborations in Oceania. Australia's incredible biodiversity offers unique opportunities for innovation in de-extinction and biological research. Having a presence there will help Colossal achieve our goals of de-extincting the thylacine and working to restore and protect endangered species on the continent.”

Pask’s scientific excellence, leadership, and high-impact research has earned him consecutive highly competitive fellowships and awards throughout his career. In Australia, Pask received prestigious National Health and Medical Research Council Fellowships, the Australian Research Council Future Fellowship, and the University of Melbourne’s flagship R@MAP Fellowship. Pask is also an Emerging Researcher Award recipient in the U.S., a Fellow of the Society for Reproductive Biology, and winner of the University of Melbourne’s top two research awards. Pask brings to Colossal a track record of innovation, collaboration, and mentorship that will help the scientific team reach audacious goals.

“Andrew’s pioneering work in marsupial biology has already been accelerating our thylacine de-extinction program” said Dr. Beth Shapiro, Chief Science Officer at Colossal. “He brings an unmatched understanding of the biological systems that we’re working to restore, as well as the creativity necessary to drive real-world impact while solving some of the hardest problems in biology today.”

Pask’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment in Colossal’s growth, as the company expands its de-extinction and conservation pipelines across continents, ecosystems, and species. His leadership will help ensure that Colossal’s science remains bold and biologically grounded, redefining what’s possible for biodiversity today and into the future.

“Andrew’s innovative and rigorous approach to developmental biology has transformed the scientific landscape around marsupials and inspired new possibilities for synthetic biology,” said Professor George Church, Co-Founder of Colossal. “His leadership and experiences are paramount for Colossal’s de-extinction pipeline and developmental biology needs.”

Colossal Australia will focus on research initiatives targeting native Australian species, with a mission to bring back extinct animals including the thylacine and to help restore ecological balance. Australia is the ideal host country for this extension of Colossal Biosciences, as it is both an epicenter of biodiversity loss -- with the highest rate of mammal extinctions in the world and a leader in applying cutting-edge conservation science with a goal end species and population extinction as the effects of climate change and urbanization increasingly threaten native species.

