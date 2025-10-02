Wisconsin Biotech Company Secures NIH Grant to Revolutionize Diabetes Treatment

Madison, Wisconsin, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenerative Medical Solutions (RMS), a Wisconsin-based biotech company, has been awarded a peer-reviewed National Institutes of Health (NIH) Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant of approximately $1.8 million to advance its prospective cure for diabetes to the next stage of trials.



RMS is inviting visionary investors to join its mission of delivering a groundbreaking cure for diabetes to millions in need. This transformative initiative has the power to change lives while offering an exceptional opportunity for significant returns and market impact.



Anthony Kolton, CEO of RMS, stated, “This grant brings real hope for anyone suffering from diabetes; we’re one step closer to a functional cure, which would be life-changing for anyone affected by the disease.”



RMS is on the verge of a breakthrough; its unique approach can potentially reverse diabetes by transforming human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into insulin-producing cells (ILCs), which can then be transplanted to restore insulin production and help regulate blood glucose levels. Currently, the only transplant treatments on the market require giving the patient immunosuppression, which can cause severe side effects, including death.



The grant allows Regenerative Medical Solutions to continue with its proof of concept. The scientific team will create insulin-producing cells that can be made in unlimited numbers, are safe, and can avoid the use of heavy immunosuppressive drugs currently used. These new insulin-producing cells could be an effective therapy for many diabetic patients. RMS is confident that it will be successful in its proof of concept, which involves a “humanized” animal study based on numerous preliminary petri dish tests.



RMS welcomes investors to help bring its life-changing cure for diabetes to market. Mr. Kolton explains, “It’s a great opportunity to get behind a worthwhile cause doing good for society and see a potential return on investment.”



Wisconsin investors have a further bonus: The state is offering them a 25% tax credit on the amount invested.



Interested investors may contact info@regenmedsolutions.com to receive a prospectus for investing, or visit the RMS website to learn more: https://www.regenmedsolutions.com/investors/



About Regenerative Medical Solutions



Regenerative Medical Solutions, Inc. (RMS), is a privately held biotechnology company focused on regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy for diabetes. Leveraging over 25 years of research, RMS is pioneering a potential cure for diabetes using human-induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapy. Our groundbreaking approach aims to offer a safe and effective solution for type 1 and type 2 diabetes and eliminates the need for anti-rejection drugs in diabetes treatment. RMS is committed to developing ethical, non-embryonic stem cell therapies to provide a lasting diabetes cure. This innovative biotech company operates in Madison, Wisconsin.



https://thenewsfront.com/wisconsin-biotech-company-secures-nih-grant-to-revolutionize-diabetes-treatment/

CONTACT: Regenerative Medical Solutions 505 S Rosa Road, Suite 26 Madison WI 53719 United States 312 725 6450 https://www.regenmedsolutions.com/