Wilmington PharmaTech Launches $50 Million Expansion to Double U.S. Small-Molecule API Manufacturing Capacity in Delaware

NEWARK, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wilmington PharmaTech (“Wilmington”), a leading U.S.-based research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) focused on complex custom small-molecule API production, today announced a $50 million expansion of its Delaware campus to more than double its current API reactor capacity, supporting growing demand for high-quality, U.S.-based manufacturing.

The expansion will add two new 10,000-liter reactor suites, significantly increasing Wilmington’s commercial‑scale manufacturing capabilities and enhancing the company’s ability to support large‑scale production of small molecule APIs and peptides. The new suites are expected to come online in the third quarter of 2027. Upon completion, the company expects to approximately double its site workforce.

This investment represents the second phase of Wilmington’s multi-year strategy to expand domestic API manufacturing capacity. It builds on the company’s recent addition of dedicated suites for the manufacture of highly potent API (HPAPI). Together, these investments further position Wilmington as a preferred U.S.‑based partner for biopharmaceutical innovators seeking secure domestic supply.

“Over the past decade, Wilmington has been among the few companies to actively invest in cGMP API manufacturing capacity in the U.S., including the recent addition of two new commercial-scale high-potency API suites,” said Hui-Yin “Harry” Li, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Wilmington PharmaTech. “This expansion builds on more than 20 years of cGMP manufacturing expertise and further strengthens our high-output scientific engine in solving complex chemistry challenges at scale.”

“Curewell Capital is proud to support Wilmington in expanding high-quality commercial API production in the U.S.,” said Kent Payne, Ph.D., Operating Partner at Curewell Capital and Managing Director at Wilmington PharmaTech. “We believe Wilmington is uniquely positioned to serve biopharmaceutical innovators with reliable, scalable domestic production, helping to bolster supply chain resilience and ensure patients have access to critical therapies.”

Headquartered on a 54‑acre campus in Newark, Wilmington operates two adjacent, state‑of‑the‑art facilities with extensive cGMP manufacturing capabilities.

About Wilmington PharmaTech

With deep scientific experience developed across hundreds of drug substance programs and over 200 investigational new drug (IND) submissions, Wilmington PharmaTech provides complete small molecule API development and manufacturing solutions for complex and accelerated discovery, clinical, and commercial needs. Wilmington provides end-to-end support across the entire drug development lifecycle for small molecule API, combining the deep science of a contract research organization with the fast efficiency of a contract development and manufacturing organization including custom synthesis and seamless support from medicinal chemistry to methods and process development, integrated and stand-alone analytical services, starting materials supply and scaled U.S.-based cGMP API manufacturing. Wilmington PharmaTech is headquartered in Newark, Delaware, where it has dedicated clinical and commercial factories at its 54-acre campus, as well as an accelerated development and analytical support facility in Suzhou, China. For additional information, please visit www.wilmingtonpharmatech.com.

Wilmington PharmaTech

info@wilmingtonpharmatech.com