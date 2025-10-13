WHO Foundation and Lilly Collaborate to Support Global Dementia Action Plan

BERLIN, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The WHO Foundation and Lilly have announced a collaboration to financially support the aims of the World Health Organization's global action plan on the public health response to dementia. Dementia is the seventh leading cause of death globally and a major contributor to disability and dependency among older adults. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form, accounting for 60–70% of cases.1

Through this support, efforts on dementia risk reduction, early detection, diagnosis, and care will be strengthened.

At the recent fourth high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and well-being, Member States recognized dementia and Alzheimer's disease as public health priorities, calling for expanded access to related services. As of 2021, 57 million people worldwide were living with dementia, with more than 60% in low- and middle-income countries.

"Too many people around the world are living with dementia without a diagnosis, without access to quality care, and without the support they and their caregivers need," said Anil Soni, WHO Foundation CEO. "This partnership will provide much-needed resources for WHO to work with countries to improve the experiences of people living with dementia and those who care for them."

"For over 35 years, Lilly has been driving scientific progress to improve the diagnostics, treatments, and outcomes for people with Alzheimer's disease. Today, we are at a pivotal time in the fight against Alzheimer's disease as our understanding of disease pathology unlock innovative solutions," says Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International.

"However, healthcare systems around the world remain unprepared to deliver these innovations. Detecting and treating Alzheimer's disease early is crucial, as pathological changes begin years before symptoms appear. Diagnosing the disease at this earliest stage provides answers to patients and caregivers sooner, empowering them to make informed choices. Our collaboration with the WHO Foundation aims to support WHO to close critical gaps to ensure that those affected by this disease have access to the care, support, and solutions they need."

About WHO Foundation

The WHO Foundation is an independent organization headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, created in 2020 to support the mission of the World Health Organization. It mobilizes philanthropic capital and builds catalytic partnerships to advance health equity, respond to urgent health challenges, and strengthen systems that save lives. By connecting donors and doers, the Foundation helps scale trusted solutions, fund life-saving responses, and drive lasting change toward "Health for All." Learn more at who.foundation

About Lilly

Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn . P-LLY

World Health Organization (2025). Dementia. Available at: https://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dementia

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/who-foundation-and-lilly-collaborate-to-support-global-dementia-action-plan-302581744.html

SOURCE WHO Foundation