Whitehawk Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

May 28, 2025 | 
MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved ADC cancer treatments, announced today its presentation at the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 3-5, 2025, in New York City, NY. Dave Lennon, PhD, President and CEO, will present a company overview on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 2:00-2:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Whitehawk Therapeutics IR website and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

