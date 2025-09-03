SUBSCRIBE
Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in the Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2025 | 
2 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced that Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, both of Werewolf Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 PM EDT on Monday, September 8, 2025, at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place on September 8-10, 2025.

A live webcast link for the presentation will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated INDUKINE™ and INDUCER™ molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple solid tumor types as a single agent. Werewolf is leveraging positive data from its INDUKINE molecules to advance the development of INDUCER molecules. Werewolf’s first INDUCER development candidate, WTX-1011, targets STEAP1 for prostate cancer. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers
Deerfield Group
301.332.5574
amanda.sellers@deerfieldgroup.com

Company Contact:

Timothy Trost
Chief Financial Officer
Werewolf Therapeutics
ttrost@werewolftx.com


