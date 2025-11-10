Werewolf Therapeutics Presents Data Expanding Its PREDATOR® Platform at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting

Novel INDUCER™ T Cell Engager Platform designed to mitigate systemic toxicities

Sequential dosing of INDUKINE™ molecules in preclinical model showed potent antitumor activity with improved safety

First-in-kind real-time pharmacokinetic data in a mouse tumor model confirmed WTX-124 selective activation in tumors, sparing healthy tissue

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today shared preclinical data at the 2025 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting, taking place November 5-9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Werewolf’s proprietary PREDATOR platform uses clinically validated protease-cleavable linkers for tumor-selective activation to improve the therapeutic index. This technology has already produced three clinical-stage INDUKINE candidates. The new preclinical data presented at SITC expand on this foundation by demonstrating two novel therapeutic strategies: a sequential regimen designed to safely harness the complementary immune mechanisms of IL-12 and IL-2, and the development of masked, conditional T cell engagers (INDUCER molecules) designed to mitigate systemic toxicities. These strategies are supported by first-in-kind pharmacokinetic data that provided a real-time assessment of WTX-124’s selective activation and immune engagement within the tumor.



"These data significantly expand the value of our PREDATOR platform by presenting a compelling sequential administration strategy for our INDUKINE molecules and extending our unique approach to the T cell engager modality,” said Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Werewolf Therapeutics. “Critically, we are now able to show tumor-selective activation of our technology in real time, validating the same core mechanism that is currently being tested in our clinical trials for WTX-330 and WTX-124. This reinforces our conviction that this technology has the potential to deliver potent medicines while overcoming the challenge of systemic toxicities."



Key findings include:

INDUCER Platform mitigated T Cell Engager toxicity with a novel masking strategy

Abstract # 964 INDUCER molecules use a differentiated masking approach on the anti-CD3 domain that prevents systemic T cell activation and cytokine release in preclinical models. The mask was efficiently removed only in the presence of human tumor tissue, unleashing potent T cell activation and anti-tumor activity, demonstrating the platform’s potential to improve the safety and efficacy of this powerful class of cancer drugs.

Sequential IL-12 and IL-2 dosing enhanced antitumor activity with improved tolerability

Abstract # 861 In mice bearing poorly immunogenic EMT6 tumors, a sequential regimen of mWTX-330 (IL-12) followed by WTX-124 (IL-2) was well tolerated and demonstrated superior tumor-killing ability compared to either drug alone. These data suggest that mWTX-330 (IL-12) primes the immune response, and WTX-124 (IL-2) subsequently amplifies it, leveraging their complementary mechanisms of action to create a potent and translatable therapeutic strategy.

Real-time spatiotemporal dynamics confirmed WTX-124’s tumor-selective activity

Abstract # 862 Using microdialysis in live animals to monitor IL-2 INDUKINE pharmacology in a syngeneic murine model, WTX-124 was shown to release active IL-2 selectively in the tumor, with minimal active cytokine released in the plasma, validating the prodrug design. This localized IL-2 release drove a robust immune response, increasing the infiltration of NK and CD8+ T cells in the tumor, as well as selective production of effector cytokines like IFNg.





About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated INDUKINETM and INDUCERTM molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is evaluating WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple solid tumor types as a single agent. Werewolf is leveraging positive data from its INDUKINE molecules to advance the development of INDUCER molecules. Werewolf’s first INDUCER development candidate, WTX-1011, targets STEAP1 for prostate cancer. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.



