Welo Life Sciences Launches as Dedicated Brand for Pharmaceutical, Contract Research, and Medical Device Organizations

The new brand formalizes the range of specialized multilingual solutions for drug and medical device development and signals an acceleration of investment

(NEW YORK) April 7, 2026 — Welo Life Sciences today launched as a dedicated brand within Welo Global, providing multilingual and content solutions to pharmaceutical, contract research, and medical device organizations operating in highly regulated global environments.

The new brand provides a more resonant identity for the range of specialized solutions for life sciences companies that support clinical development, regulatory market access safety reporting, global product commercialization, including specialized integrations into the largest clinical trial management systems (CTMS).

By establishing the Welo Life Sciences brand, the company aims to both create the means to communicate in a more relevant and effective way to its clients and also to convey a strong commitment to accelerate investment in the development of specialized capabilities, products, and solutions to address the unique needs of life sciences organizations.

Welo Life Sciences serves many of the world’s largest and most sophisticated pharmaceutical, contract research organizations, and drug and medical device manufacturers where linguistic accuracy, data integrity, and regulatory compliance are non-negotiable. This depth of experience across the industry’s biggest companies informs the organization’s approach to innovation and its ability to deliver regulator-ready solutions at scale across languages and markets.

“Life sciences companies operate in one of the most demanding global environments for language, accuracy, and compliance,” said Cristina Pardo, General Manager, Welo Life Sciences. “Our teams have supported this sector for many years. Welo Life Sciences provides a clearer identity for that expertise as we accelerate investment in innovation of specialized technologies and capabilities required by pharmaceutical, contract research, and medical device companies.”

“Establishing the Welo Life Sciences brand is much more than cosmetic,” said Paul Carr, CEO of Welo Global. “We are very excited and fully committed to the sector, and have the dedicated leadership, client delivery, commercial, marketing, product and technology teams to accelerate our progress.”

Welo Life Sciences supports the full lifecycle of regulated content across global markets, from clinical development to market access and from product launches to safety reporting. The organization combines domain-specific linguists, regulatory subject-matter experts, and global delivery infrastructure to help life sciences companies meet strict compliance standards while operating at international scale.

The launch of Welo Life Sciences reflects Welo Global’s broader strategy of organizing the business around specialized customer segments and domain expertise. Alongside Welocalize, Adapt, Park IP, and Welo Data, Welo Life Sciences represents a focused brand designed to support distinct clients and operational needs.

Learn more about Welo Life Sciences at welolifesciences.com.

About Welo Life Sciences

Welo Life Sciences, a Welo Global brand, is a specialized language and technology partner serving pharmaceutical, CRO, and medical device organizations operating in regulated global markets. It delivers regulator-ready translation, linguistic validation, and localization solutions that support clinical trials, regulatory affairs, global commercialization and safety. Welo Life Science’s approach combines subject matter expertise with ISO-certified quality processes and technology-enabled workflows designed to integrate seamlessly into life sciences operations. With extensive experience supporting global product development and post-market requirements, Welo Life Sciences helps organizations accelerate timelines, protect data integrity, and maintain compliance across languages and regions. All solutions are delivered within a secure, validated, and audit-ready framework supported by seven ISO certifications. welolifesciences.com