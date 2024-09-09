WellSync and Marius Pharmaceuticals Collaborate to Offer FDA-approved Oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy, Expanding Virtual Care for Men’s Health

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSync , a leader in telehealth innovation, is excited to announce a collaboration with Marius Pharmaceuticals to offer KYZATREX® (testosterone undecanoate) CIII capsules, an oral form of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) on WellSync’s comprehensive virtual care platform . This initiative demonstrates WellSync’s ability to integrate seamlessly with pharmaceutical products, delivering an innovative direct-to-patient healthcare solution.

WellSync works with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring cutting-edge treatments directly to patients.

WellSync’s dynamic virtual-first platform handles every aspect of the patient journey — from initial lab services that pre-qualify patients for treatment to comprehensive virtual consultations, personalized treatment plans, and medication fulfillment. Orders will be reviewed and, pending approval, fulfilled and discreetly shipped via a URAC-accredited partner pharmacy directly to the patient’s doorstep. This end-to-end solution enables drug manufacturing companies like Marius Pharmaceuticals to reach patients more efficiently and at a reasonable price, ensuring that treatments like KYZATREX are delivered with the highest level of care and convenience.

“Our work with Marius Pharmaceuticals represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform the way healthcare is delivered,” said Clint House, CEO of WellSync. “By offering KYZATREX through our virtual care platform, we’re delivering a streamlined, accessible, and effective solution for men’s health that seamlessly integrates into our clients’ existing offerings. Additionally, we’re creating a new marketplace for brand manufacturers to leverage our platform to launch their innovative treatments. With the growing demand for health and wellness solutions, particularly in light of the GLP-1 trend, adding this new KYZATREX low T treatment to our clients’ programs perfectly complements our goal of improving access to care while supporting innovative medications that are poised to leverage our direct-to-consumer platform. This collaboration with Marius Pharmaceuticals underscores our commitment to working with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring cutting-edge treatments directly to patients, enhancing their health and well-being.”

To see how KYZATREX is integrated into WellSync’s virtual care platform, visit lowt.wellsync.com .

“At Marius, we prioritize making therapies more accessible to patients. By offering KYZATREX through WellSync’s platform, we’re simplifying the process for men to manage their testosterone levels,” said Shalin Shah, CEO of Marius Pharmaceuticals. “This effort is an important step toward enhancing healthcare accessibility and improving patient outcomes.”

As WellSync continues to expand its partnerships, the company invites other pharmaceutical manufacturers to explore how its direct-to-patient model can enhance the reach and impact of their treatments. To learn more, please visit www.wellsync.com or email sales@wellsync.com .

About WellSync

WellSync is a leader in healthcare innovation, revolutionizing the connection between providers and patients through its virtual-first platform. By seamlessly integrating clinical and medication fulfillment services into any online environment, WellSync empowers businesses to enhance patient access and unlock new revenue streams. Supported by top-tier healthcare professionals, WellSync’s platform is distinguished by its accessibility, personalization, and adaptability, continually meeting the evolving demands of modern healthcare. WellSync isn’t just redefining healthcare delivery; the company is pioneering the future of digital health partnerships. To learn more, please visit www.wellsync.com .

About Marius Pharmaceuticals

Marius Pharmaceuticals strives to better the lives of patients by focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency. The company’s vision is to holistically improve metabolic health and mitigate significant unnecessary costs to the global healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.mariuspharma.com .

