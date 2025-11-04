Wellgistics Health Enters into LOI to Acquire Kare Rx Hub

KareRx to add plug & play telemedicine pharmacy-support vertical and key manufacturer relationships to Wellgistics' offering

Telemedicine remote dispensing market expected to grow from $6.7 billion in 2025 to $13.57 billion by 2032 according to Fortune Business Insights

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX) ("Wellgistics"), a leader in next-generation pharmaceutical distribution, digital prescription routing, and AI-powered hub fulfillment, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Kare Rx Hub, LLC ("KareRx"), an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital hub for retail pharmacies, telemedicine portal and specialty pharmaceutical 'lite' branded products from Kare Pharmtech, LLC, a company owned by Dr. Kiran Patel, MD. The all-stock transaction is expected to close by January 31, 2026.

"With Wellgistics' recent management upgrade and aggressive move to become the leader in Web 3.0 blockchain-enabled manufacturer-to-patient tracking and dispensing with patent protected technology via its emerging relationship with DataVault AI, it has positioned itself as the obvious solution to independent pharmacists' challenges," said Mital Panara, MBA, Founder, President & CEO of Kare Pharmtech. "Wellgistics has the scale needed to dramatically accelerate KareRx' business plan, and now also has the unique value proposition of being the only pharmacy hub services company with access to a patent-protected blockchain technology platform to squeeze the inefficiencies out from the prescription drug supply chain and last mile medication delivery to patient models."

Dr. Kiran Patel, Founder, Chairman and controlling shareholder of Kare Pharmtech, noted, "We are excited to become shareholders of Wellgistics and help them fulfill our shared vision of providing end-to-end hub services for compliance and optimization of pharmaceutical dispensing to independent pharmacies."

"While a relatively small acquisition in size, KareRx has built a number of key features that will make its platform and existing relationships a significant value add for Wellgistics," said Prashant Patel, RPh, President and Interim-CEO of Wellgistics. "KareRx' telemedicine offering will allow our online pharmacy Wellgistics Pharmacy, LLC to be quickly integrated and made available to support telemedicine providers nationwide who are now caring for patients with increasingly complex medical conditions, especially chronic conditions. Further, KareRx will bring with it over 500 unique physician-provider relationships, over 200 independent pharmacy relationships that will add to our independent pharmacy network, and three unique manufacturer relationships in areas with significant growth potential with products in areas with unmet medical need. Most importantly, KareRx will bring with it a team of seasoned healthcare professionals with deep industry expertise who will have the platform needed to reach their full potential. Taken together, we think this transaction will be a significant benefit for all parties."

About Kare Rx Hub, LLC

Kare Rx Hub is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital hub for retail pharmacies, telemedicine portal, and specialty pharmaceutical 'lite' branded products with over 500 physician-provider relationships, 200 independent pharmacy relationships that market three unique specialty pharmaceutical 'lite' products. Kare Rx Hub is owned by Kare Pharmtech, a company controlled by Dr. Kiran Patel. Dr. Patel founded Medicaid provider WellCare in 1992 and sold it in 2002 for $200 million. In 2007, Dr. Patel founded America's 1st Choice Holdings and acquired Freedom Health and Optimum Holdings. In 2017, he sold America's 1st Choice Holdings to Anthem, Inc. Dr. Patel is a noted philanthropist and was named Floridian of the Year by Florida Trend Magazine.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) delivers medications from manufacturer to patient-faster, smarter, and more affordably. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment. As a PBM-agnostic alternative, Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in U.S. healthcare.

For more information, visit www.wellgisticshealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

