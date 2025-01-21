Wedgewood Appoints Benjamin Daniels as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Strategic Hire Signals Continued Growth and Leadership in Veterinary Pharmacy





SWEDESBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnimalHealth--Wedgewood, the nation’s largest veterinary compounding pharmacy and a trusted provider of online pharmacy services, today announced the appointment of Benjamin Daniels to the newly created role of General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Reporting directly to CEO Alejandro Bernal, Daniels will lead Wedgewood’s legal, regulatory, compliance, and quality teams—four critical areas for navigating the complex and evolving veterinary compounding landscape.

“Wedgewood is at a pivotal moment of growth and innovation, and Ben’s exceptional legal and regulatory expertise will be critical as we lead the evolution of veterinary pharmacy,” said Alejandro Bernal, Wedgewood CEO. “With his extensive experience in healthcare law and compliance, and a proven record of driving operational excellence, Ben is uniquely positioned to help us achieve our vision of being the premier partner to veterinarians and pet owners by delivering unmatched pharmacy services and products for animal health.”

Most recently, Daniels served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at KORB Health Group, where he oversaw all legal matters for the digital health start-up, developed enterprise compliance programs, and spearheaded revenue growth through strategic partnerships. Previously, he held key roles at Amazon, where he contributed to the launch of its groundbreaking pharmacy operations, and Fresenius Medical Care. He also practiced law at Foley & Lardner LLP and has held leadership positions with the American Health Law Association (AHLA), where he currently serves as Chair of the Life Sciences Practice Group.

“I am honored and energized to join Wedgewood as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer,” said Daniels. “This is an exciting time for our industry, with immense potential to elevate how care is delivered to animal patients. I look forward to collaborating closely with veterinarians and industry partners to drive innovation, navigate complex regulatory landscapes, and expand access to the trusted, high-quality solutions Wedgewood is known for. Together, we will build on Wedgewood’s legacy of leadership, positioning the company to meet the current and emerging needs of veterinary community.”

With this appointment, Wedgewood further solidifies its position as a leader in the veterinary pharmacy space, providing unmatched compounding expertise and innovative solutions to meet the needs of veterinarians, pet owners, and animal caregivers across the nation.

Wedgewood is the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of compounded veterinary medications. Its Blue Rabbit platform simplifies patient care by providing fast and convenient scripting and home delivery of compounded medications, commercial drugs, diets, supplements, and more, allowing Wedgewood to deliver a complete pharmacy solution that supports optimal patient care and delights clients. Together, Wedgewood and Blue Rabbit serve more than 70,000 veterinary professionals and over one million animals annually. For more information, visit www.wedgewood.com

