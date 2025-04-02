Waters Expands Alliance iS Bio HPLC Product Line with Photodiode Array Detector to Enhance Spectral Insights for Biopharma Development & QC

News Summary

MILFORD, Mass., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced the expansion of the Alliance™ iS Bio HPLC product line with integrated photodiode array (PDA) detection, advancing the capabilities of the next-generation intelligent HPLC platform designed for development and Quality Control (QC) laboratories.

“The addition of the Alliance iS Bio HPLC System with PDA detection allows biopharmaceutical laboratories to perform enhanced spectral analysis, including impurity detection, peak purity analysis, multi-wavelength detection, and method validation, to deliver safe and effective products,” said Fraser McLeod, Vice President, General Manager, QA/QC, at Waters Corporation. “Built on the Alliance iS HPLC Platform, the system is designed to simplify the analysis of complex biopharmaceuticals in development and QC, reduce errors, and improve accuracy and operational efficiency.”

The Alliance iS HPLC Platform has been purposefully designed to simplify laboratory workflows by reducing the risk of out-of-specification results and the need for troubleshooting. Default system parameters provide over threefold improvement in day-to-day reproducibility2 and reduce carryover by up to two orders of magnitude,3 compared to other systems on the market. Additionally, with MaxPeak Premier columns, the Alliance iS Bio HPLC System enhances out-of-the-box sensitivity by up to 80 times compared to traditional systems and columns.1

Waters now offers four configurations of the Alliance iS HPLC Platform to support routine quantitative analysis and expanded spectral analysis of small and large molecules in development and QC. All configurations are controlled by the compliance-ready Waters EmpowerTM Chromatography Data System, which enables laboratories to collect, manage, and report chromatography test results. The platform also supports connectivity with laboratory information management systems (LIMS) to help high-volume QC labs manage operational risk, mitigate disruptions, and increase overall productivity.

The Alliance iS HPLC Platform has earned the Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) Ecolabels from My Green Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a global culture of sustainability in science. Notably, the product line was recognized for its sustainable manufacturing practices and innovative error-reducing design, underscoring the commitment of Waters to reducing the most significant environmental impacts.

The Waters Alliance iS Bio HPLC System with PDA detection is available for order now.

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,600+ passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

1. Application Note: Mitigation of Non-Specific Adsorption During Column Conditioning for an Oligonucleotide HILIC Analysis | Waters. In a well-controlled experiment, oligonucleotides were analyzed with a HILIC application to compare method performance with stainless steel systems and columns with MaxPeak HPS solutions. Percent recovery was tracked for all possible configurations without system passivation and the system configuration with a MaxPeak HPS column and Alliance iS Bio System outperformed other configurations with 80x greater sensitivity than an all-stainless-steel configurations (Figure 10). 2. Application Note: HPLC Autosampler Performance II: Improved Injection Precision of USP Methods With the Alliance™ iS HPLC System. In multiple well-controlled experiments with a range of analytes and diluents, injection precision was highest on the Alliance iS HPLC system compared to other HPLC systems on the market. 3. Application Note: Improved chlorhexidine carryover performance using the Alliance iS HPLC System. In a well-controlled experiment, chlorhexidine carryover was measured to be 0.00055% on the Alliance iS HPLC System and up to 0.05% for other HPLC systems on the market. 4. Based on Waters market research in 2022, surveying 56 global Pharma QC labs running >25 systems.

