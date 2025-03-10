SUBSCRIBE
Waters Corporation to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

March 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

MILFORD, Mass., March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) announced that Udit Batra Ph.D., Waters President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11th, 2025 at 10:00AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of Waters Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,600 passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

