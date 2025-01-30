Vytalize Health Appoints Dr. Scott Mancuso as Chief Physician Executive Officer

Seasoned leader will support Vytalize Health’s physician partners in delivering holistic, patient-centered care that enhances outcomes and strengthens patient-doctor relationships

Vytalize Health, a leading risk-bearing provider enablement platform, announced today that Scott Mancuso, M.D., has been named the company’s inaugural Chief Physician Executive Officer (CPEO).

Scott Mancuso, M.D., Chief Physician Executive Officer (CPEO) of Vytalize Health

Dr. Mancuso brings extensive leadership experience and clinical expertise from his previous roles at CareMore Health (now Carelon/Anthem), Landmark Health, Honest Medical Group, and Rubicon Founders. A seasoned innovator in risk-based primary care, palliative medicine, and chronic disease management, he will guide Vytalize Health’s clinical strategy to drive value-based care transformation across the care continuum.

“Dr. Mancuso is widely recognized for his forward-thinking leadership in caring for complex senior lives through vertically integrated, advanced primary care,” said Faris Ghawi, CEO of Vytalize Health. “His focus will center on empowering primary care physicians to deliver holistic, longitudinal care that moves beyond reactive sick care models, ensuring patients receive the comprehensive support early and often to achieve better health outcomes.”

Under Dr. Mancuso’s leadership, Vytalize Health will continue integrating key resources - such as pharmacists, social workers, and care managers - into a virtual clinic model designed to support primary care providers. This approach aims to enable physicians to manage their most complex patients effectively while maintaining a strong emphasis on preventive care.

Dr. Mancuso will also lead initiatives to address the unique challenges of managing complex chronic conditions such as advanced heart failure, diabetes, COPD, and kidney disease. By leveraging Vytalize Health’s platform, he will work to enhance value-based care coordination across specialties, reducing avoidable hospitalizations and improving the quality of care for patients.

“Healthcare transformation is never about one individual,” said Dr. Mancuso. “It’s about the collective effort of dedicated professionals working toward a shared mission. I’m honored to join the incredible team at Vytalize Health in developing future-focused strategies and care models that truly make a difference for patients and providers alike.”

About Vytalize Health:

Vytalize Health is a risk-bearing provider enablement platform addressing the healthcare industry’s biggest challenges with its cutting-edge value-based care delivery system. Vytalize partners with more than 3,000 leading primary care providers to improve the quality of care through evidence-based medicine and a patient experience rooted in kindness. By delivering the right data at the right time in the workflow to physicians and their staff, Vytalize makes its partners more efficient and effective, allowing them to focus on proactive, personalized medicine to improve the value of care and lower costs. Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com.

