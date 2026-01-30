Vystar Enters Final Testing of Breakthrough Dialysis Water Filtration Technology

FEC Expands Reach Into New Vertical Markets

Vystar plans to apply Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC) technology to increase pathogen killing efficiency, reduce size and cost of Vystar’s RxAir air purifiers.

FEC technology expected to be used to negate viruses and bacteria using sound energy in a highly proprietary manner.

Fluid Energy Conversion technology offers numerous eco-friendly product initiatives already in development in metering, energy, water purification, and medical uses.





Worcester, MA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST), a diversified innovation company with operations spanning eco-friendly products and collectibles monetization, today announced, its water filtration enhancement device prototype is in final stage testing to improve dialysis efficiency for those affected by renal failure.

FEC is a global green energy entity whose patented and proprietary technologies harness sound energy in unique ways to destroy bacteria and viruses, improve water processing, and enhance chemical reactions. Vystar has acquired 100% of assets of Fluid Energy Conversion Inc., primarily consisting of its patent on the Hughes Reactor.

Dr. Stone stated: “severe droughts in the Western United States have placed a spotlight on the importance of a ready supply of clean water and the need to find new ways to reduce use, recycle and purify this precious resource. FEC’s patented technologies have the potential to be game-changing in both areas. FEC’s Hughes Reactor technology operates at the molecular level to convert flow energy of water into ultrasound and cavitation energy, which are well known to enhance water treatment and purification.”

“Fluid Energy Conversion has multiple R&D initiatives relating to environmentally friendly product development and distribution that has the potential to revolutionize multiple industries and substantially improve our RxAir air purification systems which we anticipate will catapult it to lead the competition,” stated Jamie Rotman, CEO of Vystar. “Vystar anticipates final testing of the water purification prototype in the current quarter for Adapting Fluid Energy Conversion technology to enhance the effectiveness of the RxAir purification system to destroy airborne pathogens while decreasing the cost and size of Vystar’s RxAir units. The use of this patented technology is expected be a major differentiator of RxAir from the competition and is anticipated to be virtually impossible to emulate due to the patented IP.”

Rotman added, “In addition, Vystar intends to pursue completion of applications and product trials already underway for the FEC technology in multiple industries. We believe this has the potential to add new revenue streams and further diversify our product offering of eco-friendly solutions.”

Bryan Stone, lead on Fluid Energy Conversion, noted, “We have married the science of sound energy, called sono-chemistry, with molecular fluid mechanics for the development of applications to more effectively kill pathogens, improve combustion efficiency, overcome the issues of hardwater mineral build up, and enhance vaporization of liquids. FEC’s science and technology has been proven in multiple studies with major corporations. Currently, FEC technology R&D is underway on the following initiatives:

a water filtration enhancement device in final prototype testing stage to improve dialysis efficiency for those affected by renal failure

Saving approximately 1.7 billion gallons of water for just one dialysis company and reducing energy costs substantiality.

prototype stage with Vystar to be incorporated into the RxAir air purification kill chamber to more effectively destroy airborne pathogens.





Fluid Energy Conversion’s technology

Nathanial Hughes, FEC’s founder and chief scientist, pushed the envelope of fluidics and boundary layer science to develop FEC’s technology that exhibits remarkable control of molecular interactions creating an ability to control, enhance, and focus energy in flowing liquids and gases. This conversion process can both "energize" the flow material and convert what is normal "waste energy" into usable energy.

Bryan Stone, M.D., who in addition to being CEO of FEC currently serves as medical director for DaVita Healthcare and owner of Desert Nephrology Medical Group, has now taken the lead to complete Mr. Hughes’ work of commercializing the Hughes Reactor in the following sectors:

Flow Metering

Air processing to neutralize bacteria and viruses

Hard water abatement

Vape pen applications

Water processing





About Vystar Corporation

Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) has four main areas of focus; Vytex, RXAIR, Fluid Energy Conversion (FEC), GOPAID.com. Vystar is confident it can succeed in spaces where it can make outstanding products that are protected by patents and copyrights. This precludes potential competitors from seeking to duplicate Vystar’s products.

GOPAID.com - products and strategic ventures in tokenization of collectibles and digital assets.

Vytex Allergy Free Natural Rubber Latex – The Company owns the formulations and intellectual property that creates what Vystar believes to be the highest quality products as against any competitor’s products. By way of example, Vystar can manufacture allergy and ammonia free natural latex products ranging from: (i) foam utilized in pillows, mattresses and toppers; (ii) gloves; (iii) condoms; and (iv) and other latex products. The Company believes its FDA approved products are unrivaled in the industry and maintains a substantial inventory warehoused in the United States. To view our products go to www.vytex.com.

RXAIR Residential and Medical Air Purification – Vystar has built a line of products for the home and medical facilities. The product lines range from a personal $500 unit to an industrial $6,000 unit for hospitals or similarly situated medical services. Vystar owns the patents and has achieved FDA approval, as well as EPA, CARB and other air purification certifications. Vystar has sold more than 20,000 residential and 400 hospital units RXAIR Video’s. In addition, Vystar has invested in manufacturing and high-speed tooling for the units. These units are built to eliminate germs, viruses and bacteria. Vystar maintains a stockpile of more than a thousand units and replacement cartridges. Also important, Vystar is under a medical device exemption from the recent tariffs. RXAIR AIR PURIFIER ONLINE STORE.

FEC - The Hughes Reactor changes flow of liquid or gas into sound waves. The sound can be brought to powerful levels using a mechanism that has no moving parts. This allows the reactor the ability to harness the energy into various uses. The uses for this patented technology include: Flow Meter, hard water abatement, air purification, multiple dialysis applications and combustion enhancements for natural gas, biofuels, gasoline. This energy is powerful, clean, and controllable. It can be used to measure flow, to push forward chemical reactions such as combustion, or to mix chemicals together thoroughly and instantly. All of this technology is protected by Vystar’s intellectual property.

