Vyome Signs MoU with Embryyo, India’s Leading Medical Device Innovation Studio

Vyome seeks to access multi-billion-dollar AI-enabled medical device market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HIND--Vyome Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIND), a clinical-stage healthcare holding company, and Embryyo Technologies today announced the signing of an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to jointly pursue the global AI-enabled medical device market. This partnership will combine Vyome's healthcare industry experience and resources with Embryyo's medical technology capabilities to potentially productize and commercialize smart medical devices that can transform the standard-of-care in disease management and treatment.

"Vyome's vision is to partner with the smartest talent tackling the biggest healthcare markets along the US-India corridor and across our three pillars of pharma, AI, and medical devices. AI-enabled medical devices represent a large opportunity and the Embryyo team - helmed by Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) alums - has been working in this sector for a decade. We will be working with them to identify the specific initiatives on which we will partner," said Krishna Gupta, Chairman of Vyome Holdings.

"We are excited about this partnership with Vyome as we have a shared vision. We are currently developing a portfolio of transformative medical devices spanning interventional oncology, surgery, wearables, and drug delivery, and Vyome’s access to global capital markets and the U.S. healthcare ecosystem will accelerate our mission to push the frontiers of medicine and elevate standards of care in healthcare globally,” said Nishant Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Embryyo Technologies.

As part of this partnership, Vyome and Embryyo will host a global AI-enabled medical device innovation forum for companies along the US-India corridor. The MoU is non-binding and may be subject to other conditions.

About Vyome

Vyome is building the world’s premier platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Based in Cambridge, MA, Vyome’s immediate focus is leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com.

About Embryyo

Embryyo is a medical device innovation studio which specializes in unmet clinical need discovery and validation, ideation, IP creation, early-stage technology de-risking and medical device product development. Over the years, Embryyo has worked with a diverse global clientele including med-tech MNC's, inventive clinicians, philanthropic institutions, category leading manufacturers and funded startups, helping them identify, invent and realize first-of-its-kind medical devices. The company has also created a strong internal pipeline of early-stage med-tech IP assets which we are now outlicensing and commercialising through global partners and collaborators.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this release regarding the merger, including the benefits of the merger, revenue opportunities, anticipated future financial and operating performance, and results, including estimates for growth. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Vyome’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (a) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances relating to the combined company; (b) failure to obtain the necessary consents and approvals; (c) the risk that the merger disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the merger; (e) costs related to the merger; and (f) changes in applicable laws or regulations. Vyome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Vyome cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Vyome does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

