Vyome Presents Strong Data Showing Topical VT-1908 is an Effective Treatment for Uveitis, Opening Up a $3B Addressable Market Opportunity

Vyome’s offering is a first-of-its-kind in a broader $20B potential addressable ocular inflammation market

VT-1908 eyedrop achieves the desired concentration in the anterior chamber of the eye and significantly reduces uveitis score in preclinical models (P<0.001)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HIND--Vyome Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIND), a clinical-stage healthcare holding company, presented results from its preclinical studies investigating VT-1908 (the first topical formulation of mycophenolate) for treating uveitis at the recent Annual Meeting of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (1).

Uveitis is the inflammation of a part of the eye, and is implicated in 30,000 new cases of legal blindness annually, in the United States alone (2), making it a roughly $3B market opportunity by 2032. Steroids are the first line of treatment for uveitis, but many patients do not respond, and steroid use causes major complications, including cataract and increased pressure in the eye, leading to glaucoma. There is a huge unmet need for a topically administered drug to replace steroid use in the eye. Vyome is developing VT-1908 to address this major unmet need. The broader addressable global market to treat inflammation in the eye is expected to exceed $20B by 2030 (5).

In a preclinical model of anterior uveitis, the most common form of uveitis, the twice-daily application of VT-1908 eyedrops significantly reduced the uveitis score. The efficacy of VT-1908 was found to be similar to a clinically used steroid (1).

“Inflammation is one of the biggest problems of our time, which is often linked to the immune system, and we are addressing the root cause in tangible and specific applications in the eye. The fact that VT-1908 is as effective as a steroid is exciting as we can aim to replace steroids in the eye, which are associated with a number of complications,” said Dr. Shiladitya Sengupta, Co-Founder of Vyome and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “A large number of patients cannot even use steroids, and our results offer hope that a breakthrough treatment is potentially on the horizon for such patients with uveitis. Our preclinical results support advancing VT-1908 into the clinics.”

Venkat Nelabhotla, CEO of Vyome, stated, “We are excited with the preclinical efficacy signals. We expect to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the second half of 2026. While we will target uveitis in the near-term, the long-term goal is to replace steroids to treat ocular inflammation, which is a potential $20B (5) addressable market opportunity. We look forward to advancing this program as part of Vyome’s broader chronic immune-inflammation portfolio.”

About Uveitis

Uveitis is a devastating ophthalmic disease, characterized by the inflammation of the uveal tract (iris, ciliary body, and choroid) of the eye. It is a major cause of blindness in both developed and developing countries, and is implicated in causing 30,000 new cases of legal blindness, annually in the United States alone. Anterior uveitis is the most common type of uveitis seen in both adult and pediatric patients, accounting for up to 90% of cases in primary care and 50–60% of cases in tertiary care, with an estimated total of 241,665 cases in the US alone (4). Vyome aims to develop VT-1953 with the goal of addressing this unmet medical need and positively impacting the lives of these patients.

(1) Topically Applied VT-1908 Reduces Uveitis-associated Inflammation (Abstract ID: 190259). https://jpet.aspetjournals.org/article/S0022-3565(25)39702-8/abstract

(2) Epidemiology of uveitis in a US population-based study. J Ophthalmic Inflamm Infect. 2018;8:6. doi: 10.1186/s12348-018-0148-5

(3) https://www.imarcgroup.com/uveitis-treatment-market

(4) Prevalence of Noninfectious Uveitis in the United States: A Claims-Based Analysis. JAMA Ophthalmology 134, 1237-1245.

(5) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-scleritis-market Fortune Business Insights – Dry Eye Syndrome Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/post-operative-cataract-surgery-inflammation-market Business Research Insights – Blepharitis Market Report.

About VT-1908

VT-1908 is a topical formulation of mycophenolate, an IMPDH2 inhibitor. Mycophenolate is approved by the FDA for prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult and pediatric recipients, and has been used off-label to treat uveitis. Vyome has pivoted the systemic use of mycophenolate to a topical formulation optimized for local application to the eye to treat uveitis. The current results of the preclinical studies investigating VT-1908 showed that the desired drug concentration is achieved when applied topically and achieves significant efficacy in a preclinical model of uveitis.

About Vyome Holdings, Inc.

Vyome is building the world’s premier platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Based in Cambridge, MA, Vyome’s immediate focus is on leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com

