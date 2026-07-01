Vyome Granted Chinese Patent Strengthening Immuno-Inflammation Portfolio

Newly granted Chinese patent broadens Vyome's intellectual property estate with additional formulation and therapeutic use claims for besifloxacin gel in inflammatory acne, supporting future partnering, licensing and regional commercialization for this $600 million market

VT-1953 for malignant fungating wounds remains Vyome's flagship program and primary capital allocation priority

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HIND #VT1953--Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIND) (“Vyome” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies for immuno-inflammatory and rare disease conditions, announces that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has granted a patent (Chinese Patent No. ZL 2021 1 0758695.X) covering formulation and therapeutic use claims relating to its proprietary besifloxacin topical gel program for inflammatory acne.

Venkat Nelabhotla, Vyome Holdings Chief Executive Officer, said, “While VT-1953 for malignant fungating wounds remains our flagship program and the clear priority for our capital, clinical development, and execution efforts, we also believe it is important to continue strengthening our broader intellectual property portfolio in a highly capital-efficient manner. This newly granted Chinese patent further enhances our strategic optionality in the immuno-inflammation space without changing our operating priorities or requiring any significant incremental investment. We believe a strengthened intellectual property estate can support attractive partnering, licensing, and regional commercialization opportunities through predominantly non-dilutive pathways, allowing us to remain fully focused on advancing VT-1953 and building a leading immuno-inflammatory company while continuing to create value from our broader innovation portfolio.”

The newly granted patent significantly expands Vyome's intellectual property protection in China by adding broader formulation and therapeutic use claims for proprietary besifloxacin topical gel formulations. The patent includes claims directed to the treatment of inflammatory acne, inflammation associated with acne, and acne involving antibiotic-resistant Propionibacterium acnes, further strengthening the Company's intellectual property position in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets. China represents an estimated prescription acne market of approximately $6001 million annually by 2035, underscoring the long-term strategic importance of a strengthened intellectual property estate in the region.

“Building durable intellectual property is fundamental to creating differentiated pharmaceutical innovation. This newly granted Chinese patent substantially strengthens our existing patent estate by adding meaningful formulation and therapeutic use protection around our proprietary besifloxacin topical platform. We believe that innovation extends well beyond the active pharmaceutical ingredient, and comprehensive intellectual property surrounding formulation science can create significant long-term value,” stated Dr. Shiladitya Sengupta, Vyome Co-Founder and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

About Vyome Holdings, Inc.

Vyome is building the world’s premier platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Based in Cambridge, MA, Vyome’s immediate focus is on leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to Vyome’s business strategy including future partnering, licensing, and regional commercialization in China, Vyome’s future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook, and the successful commercialization of proprietary besifloxacin topical gel formulations as well as VT-1953. Forward-looking statements are based on Vyome’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Vyome’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Vyome’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. Vyome cautions you, therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Vyome’s ability to protect Vyome’s intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against Vyome; competition from other providers and products; Vyome’s ability to develop and commercialize products and services, including its proprietary besifloxacin topical gel formulations as well as VT-1953; changes in government regulation; Vyome’s ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to Vyome’s industry, operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Factors or events that could cause Vyome’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Vyome to predict all of them. Vyome cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Vyome assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

1 https://www.nextmsc.com/news/china-professional-acne-medication-market

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