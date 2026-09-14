Vyome Appoints Experienced Public Company Finance Executive Jerry Leonard as Chief Financial Officer

Finance executive with more than 25 years of experience brings extensive expertise in public company financial management, SEC reporting, financial operations, and governance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HIND #CFO--Vyome Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIND) (“Vyome” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies for immuno-inflammatory and rare disease conditions, today announced the appointment of senior financial executive Jerry Leonard, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Leonard has assumed the role from September 1st, 2026 and will oversee the Company’s financial operations, financial reporting, accounting, internal controls, and related corporate governance responsibilities. Mr. Leonard succeeds Robert Dickey, IV, who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since August 2025.

“Jerry brings a strong combination of public company financial leadership, operating discipline and experience in reporting, financial operations, and governance that we believe is particularly relevant to Vyome as we continue to build our organization,” said Venkat Nelabhotla, Chief Executive Officer of Vyome Holdings. “His experience across emerging public companies as well as large global organizations will be valuable in strengthening our financial processes and controls and supporting disciplined execution as we advance our development programs.”

Mr. Leonard brings more than 25 years of experience in financial management, business leadership, and corporate strategy. He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of ClearBridgeCFO, a financial leadership and transformation firm. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary of VSee Health following its 2024 business combination, and prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of iDoc Virtual Telehealth Solutions and VSee Lab.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Leonard spent more than a decade as Vice President of Finance within the asset management business of Voya Financial and held finance leadership positions at IBM and Colgate-Palmolive. He began his career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Leonard is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

“Vyome has built a disciplined financial foundation as it continues to advance its development pipeline,” said Jerry Leonard. “I look forward to working with Vyome’s executive team, the Board and the broader team to further strengthen the Company’s financial operations, reporting, controls and governance, while supporting the organization as it continues to grow and execute on its strategic priorities.”

About Vyome Holdings, Inc.

Vyome is building the world’s premier platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Based in Cambridge, MA, Vyome’s immediate focus is on leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immuno-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “outlook,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to Vyome’s business strategy including the Company’s plans to strengthen its financial processes, controls, reporting, and governance, the expected benefits of the appointment of the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, and the Company’s ability to support disciplined execution as it advances its development programs. Forward-looking statements are based on Vyome’s current expectations and assumptions regarding Vyome’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Vyome’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. Vyome cautions you, therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the ability of Vyome’s Board and management to effectively integrate new executive leadership; Vyome’s ability to protect Vyome’s intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against Vyome; competition from other providers and products; Vyome’s ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; Vyome’s ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to Vyome’s industry, operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Factors or events that could cause Vyome’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Vyome to predict all of them. Vyome cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Vyome assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Media:

ir@vyometx.com

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