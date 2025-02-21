VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in March 2025 Investor Conferences

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need, today announced that VYNE’s management will participate in two investor conferences in March.

Details are as follows:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, Boston, MA Conference Date: March 4, 2025 Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings Fireside Chat Timing: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 11:10 AM ET Registration: Webcast link Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL Conference Date: March 11, 2025 Format: One-on-one meetings

A webcast replay will be available on the VYNE website for 90 days following the event.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and immune-mediated conditions with high unmet need. VYNE’s unique and proprietary BET inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET™ platform, are designed to overcome limitations of early generation BET inhibitors by leveraging alternative routes of administration and enhanced selectivity.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, and webcasts.

Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

908-458-9106

Tyler.Zeronda@vynetx.com

Media Relations:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

