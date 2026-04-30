VVT Med Announces Positive Clinical Data for ScleroSafe(R) Published in Peer-Reviewed Indian Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery

Prospective Study Conducted at Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai Reports 95% Vein Occlusion Rate at 30

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) ("VVT Med" or the "Company"), a developer of minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent ("NT-NT") solutions for venous disease, is pleased to announce the publication of a peer-reviewed clinical study evaluating the short-term efficacy and safety of its ScleroSafe(R) catheter-directed sclerotherapy system. The study, authored by Dr. Aniruddha Sanjoy Bhuiyan and Dr. Meet Taral Sheth of the Departments of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery and General Surgery at Holy Spirit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai, India, was published in the Indian Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery (2026;13:64-66), a peer-reviewed journal published by Wolters Kluwer Medknow.

The study, titled "Efficacy and Safety of ScleroSafe Catheter-directed Sclerotherapy for Varicose Veins: A Prospective Observational Study" was published online recently, on The Indian Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, which is the official publication of the Vascular Society of India and is indexed with Wolters Kluwer Medknow.

The prospective observational study enrolled 30 patients treated between March 2025 and July 2025 for symptomatic primary varicose veins at Holy Spirit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai. Eligible patients had CEAP class C2 to C5 disease with duplex-confirmed reflux in the great or small saphenous vein and no prior venous interventions on the treated limb. All procedures were performed under ultrasound guidance by a single experienced vascular surgeon. Technical success was defined as successful cannulation, catheter advancement to the sapheno-femoral or saphenopopliteal junction, and uniform sclerosant delivery with immediate vein wall contact confirmed on ultrasound.

Clinical Results

The study reported the following outcomes:

Clinical success: Achieved in all 30 patients (100%).

Achieved in all 30 patients (100%). Vein occlusion rate: 95% at day 30 and 92% at day 90.

95% at day 30 and 92% at day 90. Symptom relief: Immediate postprocedure improvement was reported for leg heaviness in 80% of patients, pain in 65%, and swelling in 40%, within 24 hours of the procedure.

Immediate postprocedure improvement was reported for leg heaviness in 80% of patients, pain in 65%, and swelling in 40%, within 24 hours of the procedure. Safety profile: No cases of deep vein thrombosis, thrombophlebitis, skin necrosis, nerve injury, or new pigmentation were observed throughout the 90-day follow-up period.

The authors concluded that ScleroSafe catheter-directed sclerotherapy achieved high early closure rates and significant symptom improvement, describing it as a safe, effective, and reproducible non-thermal alternative for managing superficial venous reflux.

"The publication of this peer-reviewed study in an indexed, internationally recognized journal represents an important milestone for VVT Med," said Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer of VVT Med. "Independent clinical data generated by vascular surgeons in routine practice, and validated through a rigorous peer-review process, provides meaningful external support for the efficacy and safety profile we have observed across our global commercial deployments. We believe this publication strengthens the clinical evidence base for ScleroSafe and supports the growing adoption of our NT-NT approach by physicians worldwide."

About VVT Med Inc. (VVTM)

VVT Medical develops, manufactures, and distributes minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) solutions for the treatment of vein diseases, starting with varicose veins. VVT is the only FDA-cleared, standalone company offering NT-NT varicose vein treatment technology. VVT's FDA-cleared and CE-marked catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe® and V-Block™, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia, no downtime, and minimal pain and side effects. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower patients by treating both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease, while enabling physicians to deliver effective, efficient, and cost-saving treatments through proprietary, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration. The Company's patented technology portfolio includes 55 patents from 14 patent families across 20 countries, providing broad global intellectual property protection through 2038. For more information, visit www.vvtmed.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the published clinical study on physician adoption of ScleroSafe(R), the expected benefits of the Company's NT-NT technology, and the Company's plans to expand the clinical evidence base for its products. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions, including the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, maintain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and continue to develop and commercialize its technologies. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (a) the risk that the clinical study results may not be replicated in larger or different patient populations; (b) the risk that physician adoption may not increase as anticipated; (c) changes in market conditions or regulatory environments; (d) the need for additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms; and (e) general market volatility that may affect the trading price of the Company's securities. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change thereafter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Contact Information

Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer

+1 (416) 595 2991



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