Voyager Therapeutics to Present at Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing neurogenetic medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:
- Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, in New York City, including a panel discussion on Genetic Medicines at 1:45 p.m. ET on November 7, 2024
- Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference*, in Boston, including a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 13, 2024
- B. Riley Securities’ Next-Gen Tissue Delivery Modalities Virtual Summit, virtual, including a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. ET on November 14, 2024
- Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference*, in New York City, including a fireside chat at 9:45 a.m. ET on November 18, 2024
For the conferences denoted by an asterisk, webcasts will be available and may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at ir.voyagertherapeutics.com. A replay of any webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.
