Voyager Announces CEO Succession Plan, Appoints Robin Swartz President

- Robin Swartz, Voyager’s Chief Business and Operating Officer, appointed President, effective immediately; expected to succeed Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., as CEO in Q1 2027 -

- Dr. Sandrock expected to remain CEO through initial acute safety data with VY1706, anticipated in Q1 2027 pending enrollment, and to subsequently continue as a member of Voyager’s Board of Directors -

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Robin Swartz, currently Chief Business Officer and Chief Operating Officer, as President, effective October 20, 2026. Swartz is expected to succeed Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Q1 2027, following the receipt of initial acute safety data from a clinical trial of Voyager’s investigational tau silencing gene therapy VY1706 in adults with early Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Dr. Sandrock will subsequently continue to provide strategic guidance as a member of Voyager’s Board of Directors.

“Robin brings a deep understanding of Voyager as well as extensive experience spanning development, operations, business strategy, and commercialization,” said Michael Higgins, Chairman of Voyager’s Board of Directors. “Her strategic vision, commitment to patients, and proven ability to consistently deliver results are why the Board unanimously selected her as the most qualified candidate to lead Voyager’s advancement of its increasingly development-stage pipeline.”

“I am honored by the Board’s confidence in my ability to lead Voyager into its next chapter and to build on the foundation of a visionary like Al, who is widely regarded as a leading neurotherapeutics drug developer,” said Swartz. “Over the last five years, Voyager has established a differentiated platform and pipeline with the potential to unlock life-changing treatments for neurological diseases; our focus now is on translating that potential into medicines for patients and I am excited to lead Voyager as we advance to this next stage.”

Swartz joined Voyager in 2021 and has become a critical enterprise-wide strategic and operational leader, holding responsibility for a broad range of functions across the organization. In addition to her prior roles as Chief Business Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Swartz has led multiple functions within Voyager including clinical development, finance, legal, HR, portfolio strategy, and patient engagement. She has worked closely with Dr. Sandrock to shape and execute Voyager’s strategy as the company has advanced its pipeline and evolved into a clinical-stage organization. Prior to joining Voyager, Swartz spent 26 years at Genzyme Corporation and Sanofi Genzyme, where she held leadership roles across commercial, development, business operations, strategy, and finance.

“I joined Voyager because I believe its scientists have developed an unparallelled gene therapy approach to overcome one of the most significant challenges in neurotherapeutics – crossing the blood-brain barrier, and I could not be prouder of our progress on this front,” said Dr. Sandrock. “I am committed to seeing Voyager obtain acute safety data with our lead gene therapy product candidate, VY1706. I believe that milestone represents an important point in Voyager’s evolution and an ideal time for Robin to assume leadership. She has been my partner in driving corporate strategy for the past five years and is an exceptional and widely respected leader within our organization. I look forward to continuing to support Robin and Voyager from the Board.”

George Scangos, Ph.D., Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee for the Voyager Board of Directors, added, “On behalf of Voyager’s Board, we are deeply grateful to Al for his leadership and for the transformation of Voyager. During the past five years, he has prioritized and advanced programs that have the potential to benefit millions of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. He has entered into partnerships to help move those programs forward and to provide funding for Voyager’s internal programs. Importantly, he has shepherded Voyager’s signature capsid platform into the clinical stage with human acute safety data expected in early 2027. We are fortunate that Voyager will continue to benefit from his experience and perspective as a member of the Board.”

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ and Voyager NeuroShuttle™ are trademarks, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including, without limitation, implied and express statements about Voyager’s plans, beliefs and expectations regarding the planned CEO transition from Dr. Alfred Sandrock to Ms. Robin Swartz and Dr. Sandrock’s continued service on the Voyager Board of Directors; the development of its product candidates and advancement of its preclinical and clinical development programs, including Voyager’s advancement of the tau silencing gene therapy program in AD, VY1706, including the timing of clinical development milestones such as Voyager’s intentions to initiate and enroll clinical trials, dosing of adults with early AD, and timing of expected initial acute safety data in early 2027 pending patient enrollment; the role of tau in the treatment of AD, including as a critical disease-modifying target; the therapeutic potential, safety, and pharmacological effect of Voyager’s current and future product candidates and overall gene therapy approach and platform; and the mission, goals and value drivers for Voyager’s business.. The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “might,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “view,” “potential,” “intend,” “seek,” “predict,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” or “continue” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements in this press release. Factors include, among others, the risks and uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the timing, initiation, and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials, including potential delays in timing as a result of slower than expected site initiation, slower than expected enrollment, the need or decision to expand the trials or other changes, which may impact Voyager’s ability to meet its expected timelines and may increase its costs; the expectations and decisions of regulatory authorities; the availability of data from and outcomes of Voyager’s preclinical studies and clinical trials and those conducted by its partners and collaborators, including that success in earlier preclinical studies may not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future preclinical studies or clinical trials, ongoing and future clinical trials may not meet their primary or key secondary endpoints, which may substantially impair development, timing for expected data may be delayed, and Voyager may encounter adverse events that could negatively impact further development; Voyager’s ability to demonstrate that current or future product candidates are safe and effective for their proposed indications; the availability, commercial potential and success of Voyager’s wholly owned candidates; the availability of data from and the outcomes of third-party preclinical studies and clinical trials and the potential impact on Voyager’s development plans; the continued development of Voyager’s technology platforms, including Voyager’s TRACER and nonviral discovery platforms; Voyager’s scientific approach and program development progress and the restricted supply and increased costs of critical research components; the development by third parties of capsid identification platforms that may be competitive to Voyager’s TRACER capsid and nonviral discovery platform and programs; Voyager’s ability to create and protect intellectual property rights associated with the TRACER capsid and nonviral discovery platforms, the capsids and ligands identified by the platforms, and the development of clinical candidates and related data from Voyager’s pipeline programs; the willingness and ability of Voyager's collaboration partners to meet obligations under collaboration agreements with Voyager and their projections with respect to such programs; the need to align with its collaborators, which may hamper or delay its development efforts and timelines; the possibility or timing of Voyager’s receipt of program reimbursement, development or commercialization milestone payments, option exercise, and other payments under Voyager’s existing licensing or collaboration agreements; the success of programs controlled by third-party collaboration partners in which Voyager retains a financial interest, including that the anticipated benefits of these ongoing collaborations, including the receipt of payments or the successful development or commercialization of products and generation of revenue, may never be achieved at the levels or timing Voyager expect or at all; the adverse impact on Voyager’s business if any of its key collaborators fails to perform its obligations or terminates the collaboration; the ability of Voyager to negotiate and complete licensing or collaboration agreements with other parties on terms acceptable to Voyager and the third parties; additional funding may not be available on acceptable terms when needed, or at all, which could hamper Voyager’s development efforts; the ability to attract and retain talented directors, employees, and contractors and the resulting impact to Voyager’s business and ability to meet its goals and timelines; the sufficiency of Voyager’s cash resources to fund its operations and pursue its corporate objectives; any of the foregoing events could impair the drivers and value creation opportunities for Voyager’s business; and technical and other unexpected hurdles in the development, manufacture and supply of product candidates, may delay Voyager’s timing, change its plans, increase its costs, or otherwise negatively impact its business.

These risks and uncertainties are described in Voyager’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in the press release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise this information or any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Company and Investors: Andrea Zuniga, investors@vygr.com

Media: Lisa Guiterman, voyagerpr@scientpr.com