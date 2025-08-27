SUBSCRIBE
Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 27, 2025 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025, at 11:15am ET
Location: Boston, MA

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
1x1 Investor Meetings: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
Location: New York, NY

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com

Sarah Spencer
investors@vorbio.com


Vor Bio
