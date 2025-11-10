SUBSCRIBE
Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 7, 2025

November 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen Virtual Immunology & Inflammation Summit
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 2:30pm ET

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, 3:00pm ET
Location: Miami, FL

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chats will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com 

Sarah Spencer
investors@vorbio.com


