Press Releases

Vor Bio to Participate in the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

September 15, 2025 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum.

Fireside Chat: Monday, September 15, 2025 at 4:00-4:25 pm ET in Track 1
Location: Virtual

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website at: https://ir.vorbio.com/events-presentations/

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com

Sarah Spencer
investors@vorbio.com


Massachusetts Immunology and inflammation Events
Vor Bio
