Press Releases

Vor Bio to Participate in the Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 12th at 12:00pm ET
Location: Virtual

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com

Massachusetts Events
Vor Bio
