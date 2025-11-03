SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vor Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 31, 2025

November 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that, on October 15, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 113,478 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock and restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing the right to receive an aggregate of 24,319 shares of Vor Bio’s common stock to 20 newly hired employees. The foregoing stock options and RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment with Vor Bio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Vor Biopharma Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).        

The stock options have a ten-year term, and the exercise price is $30.22 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Vor Bio’s common stock on the grant date of the stock options and RSUs. The options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the following 36 months, subject to the employees’ continued employment with Vor Bio on such vesting dates. The options and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Carl Mauch
cmauch@vorbio.com

Sarah Spencer
investors@vorbio.com


Massachusetts Compensation
Vor Bio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration showing three businesspeople hanging on the edge of a cliff
Layoffs
Q3 Layoffs Up 280% YOY With CSL, Merck, Novo’s Restructurings
October 16, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of female scientist using microscope
Job Trends
9 Companies Hiring in Oncology
October 9, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel