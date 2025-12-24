Vor Bio Appoints RA Capital’s Andrew Levin, M.D., Ph.D., and Forbion’s Wouter Joustra to Board of Directors

BOSTON, Mass., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Andrew Levin, M.D., Ph.D., Partner at RA Capital Management, and Wouter Joustra, General Partner at Forbion, to its Board of Directors. Their appointments follow the Company’s recently announced $150M PIPE financing, which included participation from both investors.

“Andrew and Wouter bring highly complementary experience in life sciences investment, financing strategy, and board-level oversight. We are delighted to welcome them to our Board at an important moment for the Company,” said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Vor Bio. “Their perspectives will be invaluable as we advance our global Phase 3 programs and position the Company to drive long-term shareholder value.”

Dr. Levin is a Partner on the investment team at RA Capital Management, L.P., where he brings deep expertise in life sciences investing and strategic oversight to support innovative biopharma companies across all stages of development. He holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Princeton University, and M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Levin fills the seat previously held by Sarah Reed, General Counsel at RA Capital, who resigned from the Board.

“Vor Bio is at an important inflection point, and I am excited to support the Company as it advances telitacicept through global Phase 3 development and continues to focus on disciplined capital allocation and long-term growth,” said Dr. Levin.

Mr. Joustra is a General Partner at Forbion, where he is responsible for general fund management, late stage private, cross-over and public investments. Mr. Joustra has served on the boards of several high-growth biotech companies through successful acquisitions and currently serves on the boards of multiple public and private life sciences companies. He holds an M.Sc. in Business Administration and a B.Sc. in International Business and Management from the University of Groningen.

“Vor Bio has established an exceptionally strong foundation with telitacicept, and I look forward to contributing my experience in late-stage biotech growth and value creation as the Company scales its clinical programs,” said Mr. Joustra.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and potential commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide.

