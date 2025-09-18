Vor Bio Announces Oral Presentation of 48-Week China Phase 3 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Study at AANEM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced that 48-week clinical data from the Phase 3 study in China evaluating telitacicept in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis, a study sponsored by Vor’s collaborator RemeGen Co., Ltd (HKEX: 9995, SHA: 688331), will be presented as an oral presentation at the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine Annual Meeting, being held October 29 to November 1, 2025, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.

Oral Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of Telitacicept in Patients with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis: Results from a Phase 3 Study

Session: MGFA (Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America)

Date & Time: October 29, 2025, at 10:50am PT

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing telitacicept, a novel dual-target fusion protein, through Phase 3 clinical development and commercialization to address serious autoantibody-driven conditions worldwide. For more information visit www.vorbio.com.

About Telitacicept

Telitacicept is a novel, investigational recombinant fusion protein designed to treat autoimmune diseases by selectively inhibiting BLyS (BAFF) and APRIL - two cytokines essential to B cell and plasma cell survival. This dual-target mechanism reduces autoreactive B cells and autoantibody production, key drivers of autoimmune pathology. In a Phase 3 clinical trial in generalized myasthenia gravis in China, telitacicept demonstrated a placebo adjusted 4.83-point improvement in MG-ADL (Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living scale) at 24 weeks, the primary endpoint of the trial.

Telitacicept is approved in China for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). A global Phase 3 clinical trial in gMG is currently underway across the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific to support potential approval in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

About Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

gMG is a rare, chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that disrupts communication between nerves and muscles, leading to muscle weakness that can impact mobility, vision, swallowing, and breathing. The disease is mediated by autoantibodies, most commonly targeting the acetylcholine receptor (AChR) or muscle-specific kinase (MuSK), which interfere with neuromuscular transmission. While several therapies are available, many patients continue to experience persistent symptoms or intolerable side effects. As a result, there remains a significant unmet need for new therapies that offer durable efficacy, a favorable safety profile, and convenient administration to improve the quality of life for people living with gMG. There are approximately 90,000 people in the United States, 140,000 in Europe, and 29,000 in Japan living with the disease.

