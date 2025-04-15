Volta Medical Announces Presentations at Heart Rhythm Society 2025 in San Diego, CA, USA

Co-founder Dr. Clément Bars to present on additional TAILORED-AF clinical trial findings

Dr. John Hummel to present the initial outcomes of the RESTART trial focused on the underserved patient population requiring re-ablation

MARSEILLE, France, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Medical, a pioneering health technology company developing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to assist electrophysiologists in assessing complex cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation (AF), today announced presentations to be made at the Heart Rhythm Society 2025 meeting in San Diego, April 24 to 27. In-person attendance and live online participation in a hybrid format will be available. These presentations include a Rhythm Theater featuring a panel of experts in the field. Volta’s co-founder Dr. Clément Bars will present additional findings from the landmark TAILORED-AF clinical trial. Dr. John Hummel, an electrophysiologist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the primary investigator for the RESTART trial will present the trial’s initial outcomes.

Summary of Presentations:

Title Primary Author/Moderator Session Title Time (PST) Location Friday, April 25, 2025 Re-Ablation in Patients with Documented Isolated Veins Using a Tailored Approach Targeting Electrogram-Dispersion: The RESTART trial Hummel, J High Impact Science: Novel Technologies and Approaches in Catheter Ablation 11:57am-12:05pm Room 30A-E AI-Driven Innovation in AF Ablation Procedures Reddy, V AI-Driven Innovation in AF Ablation Procedures 1:15pm-2:15pm Rhythm Theater 2 Tailored Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation Guided by AI: The Tailored AF Trial Bars, C How AI Can Facilitate Diagnosis and Catheter Ablation of Arrhythmias 2:15pm-2:27pm Room 25A-C

Volta Medical will spotlight its latest clinical and technological advancements at Heart Rhythm 2025 in a Rhythm Theater session, “AI-Driven Innovation in AF Ablation Procedures.” The session will be moderated by Dr. Vivek Reddy of The Mount Sinai Hospital and feature expert panelists Dr. Tina Baykaner of Stanford Medicine, Dr. Paul Zei of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Dr. Benjamin D’Souza of Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The panel will discuss the expanding role of AI in complex AF cases, and the integration of pulsed field ablation.

Dr. John Hummel will present acute and long-term outcomes from the RESTART trial, an international, multicenter, non-randomized interventional study evaluating outcomes in recurrent-AF patients who failed previous ablations and who are now undergoing Volta AI-guided ablation, to assess if patients will be AF-free, without antiarrhythmic drugs, 12 months after their procedure. This trial focuses on patients whose previous pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) is shown to still be isolated, which is a particularly difficult patient population to treat.

Volta Co-founder Dr. Clément Bars will present new insights from the TAILORED-AF trial, a transatlantic, randomized controlled study that demonstrated the superiority of Volta’s AI-guided strategy plus PVI over PVI alone in patients with persistent and long-standing persistent AF. His presentation will delve into how artificial intelligence was utilized throughout the trial, provide an overview of the evolution of the Volta AF-Xplorer™ technology across its different versions, and explain how the AF-Xplorer platform functions. These findings further highlight Volta’s innovative and differentiated approach to treating a patient population often underserved by conventional ablation strategies.

At booth #1511, Volta Medical will showcase live demonstrations of the AF-Xplorer, an AI companion that identifies spatio-temporal dispersed electrograms (EGMs). Designed to support clinical decision-making in complex ablations, AF-Xplorer represents a significant step forward in scalable, data-driven treatment of persistent AF—supporting Volta’s growth in a large, global electrophysiology market.

About Atrial Fibrillation

The American Heart Association (AHA) defines atrial fibrillation (AF) as a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.1 Approximately 33 million patients worldwide are living with AF.2,3 Even though untreated AF doubles the risk of heart-related deaths and is associated with a 5-fold increased risk for stroke, many patients are unaware that AF is a serious condition.

About Volta Medical

Volta Medical is a health technology company developing artificial intelligence software solutions with the aim of assisting cardiac electrophysiologists during arrhythmia treatment procedures to improve clinical outcomes for patients. Founded by three physicians and a data scientist in 2016 in Marseille, France, the company’s mission is to improve cardiac arrhythmia management by developing state-of-the-art, data-driven medical devices trained on large databases of procedural data. The Volta AF-Xplorer is a digital AI companion designed to assist cardiologists with real-time identification of specific abnormal electrograms (EGMs) known as spatio-temporal dispersed EGMs during AF and atrial tachycardia procedures. The AF-Xplorer has been engineered for versatility and its use has been demonstrated with the most popular AF mapping and recording systems, as well as with the most common ablation modalities. The solution is U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared and European CE Mark approved. Volta Medical has created a therapy awareness program AI for Persistent AF Care designed to educate the underserved AF patient community, for more information, visit www.aiforafib.com.

